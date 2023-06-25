Speedy Hire Launch Net-Zero Roadmap to Accelerate Decarbonisation

Construction equipment hire and service provider Speedy Hire is to publish a carbon net-zero roadmap as part of its ‘Decade to Deliver’ strategy in July. As the first company in the hire sector to publicly sign up to science-based net-zero targets, Speedy has set a deadline to achieve net-zero across all scopes by 2040, 10 years before the government deadline.

As part of Speedy’s ‘Decade to Deliver’ strategy, it will publish a net-zero roadmap with clear steps to reduce Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% and Scope 3 emissions by 42% by 2030.

As a trusted and critical supplier of equipment and services to the construction and infrastructure markets, Speedy plays a leading role in ECO product evolution, forming close collaborations with partners to innovate and deliver first to market solutions designed to decarbonise traditional diesel products and reduce carbon emissions across the supply chain.

Amelia Woodley, ESG Director, Speedy Hire said: “The announcement of Government support for the CO2nstructZero net-zero roadmap from Minister of State Nusrat Ghani on Monday 6th June is a welcomed critical step towards decarbonising the industry. It is important that the industry collaborates and agrees on concrete and actionable steps to drive the sustainable and technological revolution within the sector.

“At Speedy, we are accelerating product innovation and decarbonisation solutions in collaboration with our partners, prioritising the long-term vision of sustained net-zero. This is why we have set Science Based Targets to bring us substantially closer to meeting The UK Government’s 2050 net-zero ambitions, in-line with the CO2nstructZero net-zero roadmap”.

To learn more about Speedy, its work with suppliers and its net-zero targets visit: www.speedyservices.com/esg