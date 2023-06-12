Obelisk Accelerates UK Growth With Acquisition of Telecomunications Division

Irish engineering services business, Obelisk has announced the acquisition of the telecoms division of leading international infrastructure group, Balfour Beatty.

The move, which follows Obelisk’s acquisition by Constructel Visabeira in 2022, underpins the company’s ongoing UK growth strategy to extend its service offering, technical capacity and scope for innovation in fixed line, mobile and energy services, along with the support of MJ Quinn and fellow subsidiaries.

Acquiring new UK headquarters offices in Southampton, Obelisk will retain Balfour Beatty’s existing team of employees and partners. The company’s newly expanded geographical footprint will see the team delivering nationwide services and turnkey infrastructure solutions for clients in the UK telecoms, Irish telecoms and energy sectors.

Speaking on the deal, Obelisk Chief Executive Officer, Ronnie Delaney commented, “We are very pleased to welcome the telecoms team from Balfour Beatty, who together have delivered consistently in this sector for clients such as EE, Cellnex, Cornerstone and Vodafone.

The team, led by Philip Fensom, will bring knowledge, experience and like-minded values to further enhance Obelisk as a partner of choice in the provision of innovative and quality telecoms infrastructure solutions sustainably and safely.

Obelisk will continue to accelerate new growth opportunities in these sectors, going beyond connection to invest in and expand our skilled workforce across the UK and Ireland, and offer more complete solutions for our clients in new and existing markets.”

Phil Fensom, Operations Manager, added: “I along with my fellow team members look forward to working with the Obelisk team, to continue to deliver successfully, and assume new challenges as the business goes from strength to strength”

Last year, Obelisk announced its acquisition by Constructel Visabeira, a leading company in the global telecommunications and energy networks engineering sector and subsidiary of multinational and multi-sector holding company, Grupo Visabeira.

The new partnership served as part of Obelisk’s growth strategy and saw the business join Constructel Visabeira alongside other leading telecommunications companies such as MJ Quinn, providing access to new markets including UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Sweden and the US.