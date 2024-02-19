Sunbelt Rentals UK & Ireland appoints Phil Parker as CEO

Sunbelt Rentals, the UK’s largest equipment rental company, says Andy Wright, Chief Executive Officer has confirmed his intention to step down from his role at the end of April 2024 and Phil Parker is appointed as the new CEO effective from 1st May 2024, in line with the company’s succession plan announced internally in April 2023.

The business thanks Andy Wright for his exceptional leadership. Andy’s ambition to unite 26 A-Plant businesses into one Sunbelt Rentals team, followed by his instrumental role in navigating the covid-19 pandemic, has been nothing short of exceptional. Under his leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth and success moving into new markets including Facilities Management and Film and TV. His unwavering commitment to the values, vision, and mission has established a strong foundation for the future success of Sunbelt Rentals.

Brendan Horgan, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sunbelt Rentals, said: “I would like to personally thank Andy Wright for his collaboration and transformative leadership. Sunbelt Rentals is a better business today as a direct result of his ambition and efforts.”

Phil joined the business in 2016 and has been an invaluable Executive Board member to Sunbelt Rentals, consistently proving himself to be an integral part of the company’s strategic development and overall success. Over his 8 years at Sunbelt Rentals, Phil has held executive roles in finance, business development, and most recently operations. In recent years he has worked closely with Andy, building a strong and effective partnership that has greatly benefited the company by aligning with a common objective to create one powerful brand.

Phil comments: “Under Andy’s strategic leadership and guidance, Sunbelt Rentals has become the largest rental provider in the UK market and achieved remarkable growth and success. Moving forward, I am honoured and motivated to build on this legacy and drive the growth of our business through our next five-year strategic growth plan – Sunbelt 4.0.”

As Sunbelt Rentals looks towards the future, Phil and his exec team are well-equipped to continue leading Sunbelt Rentals towards its vision of owning the future of rental.