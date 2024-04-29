Biggest Ever JCB X Series to Make its Debut

JCB will showcase its biggest and most powerful X Series tracked excavator yet – the 370X – at Hillhead 2024.

The 370X is a heavy-duty earthmover that brings its industry leading levels of productivity, durability, and reliability to the 35-40 tonne sector.

Powered by a stage V/T4F 240kW (322hp) diesel engine delivering 14% more power, the 370X can move 4.5 tonnes more material per litre of fuel than competitive models.

It features the new JCB UX user interface, with 10” colour touchscreen display and controls, increased hydraulic pressures boost performance in hard digging, and extended service intervals for improved total cost of ownership.

The new model will be joined at the show by an extensive line-up of JCB machines for the quarrying, construction and recycling sectors including JCB’s new Dual Drive backhoe loader, new Hydradig with Raptor tilt-rotator and the prototype backhoe loader powered by JCB’s hydrogen combustion engine.

Further products from the manufacturer’s Loadall telescopic handler, backhoe loader, tracked excavator, wheeled loading shovel, site dumper, compaction, power generation and compact equipment ranges will be shown across the stand, demonstration area and at the quarry face.