New Michelin Range for Loaders and Articulated Dump Trucks

New generation loaders have evolved, with a significant increase in load capacity, speed, and transmission torque. In order to adapt to the more powerful and sturdy vehicles that operate in quarries, Michelin is offering a tyre suited to these changes: the MICHELIN XTRA DEFEND E4 L4.

Thanks to a new casing, this new range has a load capacity up to 25,400 kg per tyre, and a speed ranging up to 14 kph for loaders, allowing high productivity.

The MICHELIN XTRA DEFEND E4 L4 tyre has been developed to adapt to intensive cycles on both hard and muddy ground. It also offers great mobility under difficult conditions, on aggressive surfaces during loading and transport cycles.

This new range thus combines:

Solidity: with up to 50% additional metal mass1 and a reinforced crown with 5 rubber plies, this tyre has been developed for high aggression resistance.

Versatility: with the casing and reinforced crown for use both on loaders and on articulated dump trucks.

With six sizes available, the MICHELIN XTRA DEFEND E4 L4 range allows for boosting Michelin’s construction tyre offer from 25” to 29” and from series 80 to series 65. This new portfolio offers clients and users both safety and productivity.

MICHELIN XTRA DEFEND E4 L4 is also retreadable.