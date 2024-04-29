Kilwaughter Minerals Appoints New K Systems Technical Director

Leading quarry and mineral processor Kilwaughter Minerals Limited has appointed Kevin Mangan as Technical Director of its K Systems brand.

Kevin joins Kilwaughter, which is headquartered in Larne in County Antrim, from global construction solutions company Sika Ltd and enters the role with over 30 years’ experience in the ETICS industry.

Kevin will play a lead role in strategy development, innovation and product development, quality assurance and compliance.

Kevin said: “It is a privilege to be joining an organisation with such a great reputation for providing quality, reliable solutions that meet the needs of our customers, while ensuring the highest standards of compliance.

“K Systems is a strong brand with a pedigree in the market and I am looking forward to working with the team to ensure its continued success.

“I am particularly excited about the opportunity to work closely with our partners and customers to understand their challenges and ensure that we deliver solutions that meet their need.”

Current INCA Technical Chairman, Kevin was Technical Manager at Sika and previously held roles as Innovation Manager at Benx Ltd and Product Manager at SPS Envirowall Ltd after beginning his career as a flat roofing systems Technical Advisor at Rockwool Ltd.

Gary Wilmot, CEO at Kilwaughter Minerals, said: “We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the team and look forward to benefitting from his impressive track record and industry expertise.

“Kevin’s appointment is a key part of our continued investment in our external wall insulation brand, K Systems, and Kevin will play a leading role in working to ensure our future solutions continue to add differentiated value to our customers.”

Kevin’s appointment to Technical Director is the second significant appointment made by Kilwaughter Minerals in recent months, with Donna McFadden being onboarded as Operations Director.

Donna will lead Kilwaughter’s operations strategy as the business continues to ensure its operations are lean, providing customers with a first-class service.

Gary further commented: “Donna is a critical addition to our team and management board. Our operations function drives an essential part of our customer experience, and we are investing to ensure our service is of the highest standard.

“These senior appointments are evidence of Kilwaughter’s sustained investment in people and capability, and further signals the company’s commitment to building an expert team that will drive the business forward.”

For more information on Kilwaughter Minerals and its brands K Rend, K Systems and Kilwaughter Lime, visit www.kilwaughter.com