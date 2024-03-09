Hire Specialist invests £12 million in Manitou telehandlers

One of the country’s leading specialist rental provider of telehandlers and roto telehandlers has placed a £12m order with Manitou for 200 telehandlers featuring a diverse range of models ranging from 6 to 18 meters.

This order marks the largest telehandler order placed with Manitou by Ardent Hire. The overwhelmingly positive feedback from operators and construction sites solidified Manitou’s place in Ardent Hire’s telehandler fleet. Presently, over 20% of Ardent Hire’s telehandler fleet comprises Manitou telehandlers.

This milestone not only solidifies Ardent Hire as the UK’s largest telehandler provider but also positions it as the largest Manitou telehandler fleet operator in the country.

“This £12 million deal with Manitou represents a pivotal moment for Ardent Hire,” remarked Leigh Webb, Sales Director at Ardent Hire. “We are dedicated to offering our customers the most advanced and reliable machinery available, and Manitou telehandlers perfectly align with our mission. This partnership will not only elevate our service standards but also empower our clients to accomplish their projects with greater efficiency and confidence.”

The telehandlers secured in this deal boast varying reach, ensuring versatility and adaptability across a wide array of applications, from construction and infrastructure projects to housing and industrial endeavours. Renowned for their innovative design and robust performance, these Manitou telehandlers are poised to set new benchmarks in reliability and productivity on job sites nationwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ardent Hire on this significant order. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our own values, and we’re excited to see our Manitou telehandlers contribute to their continued success in the industry.” – Peter Smyth, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Manitou Group.

The deployment of these telehandlers have already commenced across Ardent’s network of depots nationwide. This strategic investment underscores Ardent’s unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and excellence in service delivery.