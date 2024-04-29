New Komatsu HD605-10 Rigid Dump Truck Announced

Latest addition to Komatsu’s extensive product range – and that of their distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales – is their new HD605-10 rigid dump truck whose many improved features include enhanced engine power and torque, and what Komatsu says is ‘cutting-edge fuel-reduction technologies’.

Drawing on over a century of Komatsu expertise in quarry and mining operations, the HD605-10 sets ‘new benchmarks in safety, productivity, durability, and environmental responsibility,’ with a focus on meeting customer demands in quarry applications.

Added benefits described by Komatsu include ‘increased power and optimal performance’ at the lowest cost per tonne, unparalleled safety and comfort for operators, with weight reductions, improved durability and an expanded load capacity up to 64 tonnes with 43 m3 body.

Building on the reliability of its predecessor, it is equipped with a powerful 610 kW Stage V engine and a host of other features improvements said by McHale Plant Sales director, Denis McGrath to include “a number of ‘car-like’ features such as three selectable drive modes to match applications (Economy, Economy Light, & Power); illuminated stair walkways; an external seat belt reminder lamp; hill start assist, and cruise control”.

Three New Electric-Powered Minis

Meanwhile, three new electric-powered mini excavators, a PC20E, PC26E, and PC33E, have gone on sale in Ireland following their debut at Intermat 2024.

Said by McHale Plant Sales to offer ‘zero emissions operation without compromising on performance’ all three models offer a range of features that include use indoors and in other emissions-sensitive areas thanks to their exhaust-free, battery power operation.

According to their sales director, Denis McGrath, “other benefits that their high torque and instant power delivery makes possible, are a powerful performance and reduced noise pollution on the jobsite”.

Equipped with high-capacity batteries, a single charge provides sufficient runtime for a working day and, because electric motors require less maintenance than a diesel version, lower operating costs for customers are an additional benefit. An onboard charger is available for PC20E and PC26E models. With new cab specifications, models have an operating weight designed to meet European requirements for trailer transportability.