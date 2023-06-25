MDS Increases Foothold Across Europe

Manufacturer of heavy-duty rock trommels and conveyors MDS has appointed two new distributors in Europe: Lutze Process in Germany and Vimelco in Finland. They will each represent the complete range of MDS’ high-quality, reliable solutions for their heavy-duty materials processing needs andbe responsible for providing sales, service, and support for MDS products for their respective territories.

Lutze Process Germany GmbH supplies equipment and services to construction companies, the demolition industry, mineral processing and the concrete and asphalt industries. Their goal is to offer machine and plant solutions that offer the lowest production costs per tonne produced and meet all environmental and safety requirements. The company’s roots go back more than 50 years, serving their customers the way they would serve themselves, always with a professional smile.

With a team of experienced professionals and a strong network of customers, Lutze Process Germany GmbH will represent MDS in the following territories in Germany – Bremen, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Hessen, Rheinland-Pfalz and Saarland. Ralph Phlippen, General Manager for Lutze Process Germany GmbH said: “The MDS product portfolio enjoys the highest level of acceptance in the market and is an excellent addition to our offering to those who count on Lutze Process Germany GmbH’s world-class customer service.”

Vimelco, Finland

Vimelco brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise, having established a strong presence in Finland’s mining and construction markets over the past two decades. As a trusted distributor for a wide range of construction and material handling equipment, Vimelco has built a solid reputation for offering high-quality solutions and outstanding customer support throughout Finland.

This partnership will enable MDS to leverage Vimelco’s extensive industry network, local market insights, and technical expertise to better serve the needs of customers and strengthen its position across Finland. Mika Lampinen, Sales Manager at Vimelco said, “The addition of MDS to our portfolio of businesses will bolster our growth and improve our product offering. The business has been well managed, is on a terrific growth trajectory, and its heavy duty trommels address a gap in our own product lines while also having a lot of synergy with what we already manufacture and distribute. We look forward to working with the MDS team and receiving our first M413 unit in June.”

By joining forces with Lutze Process and Vimelco, MDS will enhance its distribution network and provide an even greater level of service to customers throughout Germany and Finland. Ian Todd, MDS Sales Manager said, “We are pleased to expand our coverage across Europe with Lutze Process and Vimelco, who match our requirements of having strong industry experience along with a skilled and dedicated team of people committed to service and product support. We welcome Lutze Process and Vimelco to the MDS family and look forward to working together in their respective markets.”