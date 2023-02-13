Premium performance from new Cat 950 and 962 Wheel Loaders

The new Cat 950 and 962 Next Generation Wheel Loaders feature standard simple-to-use technologies that boost operator efficiencies, provide consistent bucket fill factors and increase productivity by up to 10% over the previous models.

These flexible loaders offer application-specific designs to excel in the toughest applications, while service intervals are extended to lower maintenance costs by up to 30%.

Their field-proven, reliable Cat C7.1 engine offers high power density with a combination of proven electronics, fuel and air systems. Equipped with the automatic Cat regeneration system, the engine meets U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final, EU Stage V, Korea Tier 5 and Japan 2014 emission standards without interrupting operation. Electric fuel priming pump, fuel-water separator and secondary fuel filter combine with component design and machine validation to offer unmatched reliability and uptime.

A range of standard technologies on the 950 and 962 wheel loaders efficiently monitor, manage and enhance jobsite operations. Providing accurate weighing of material Cat Payload, with Assist, displays data in real time to improve productivity and loading efficiency.

The operator can now fully automate bucket loading using new Autodig to improve fill factors and loading times. Working in combination with Autodig, new Auto Set Tires promotes proper loading technique to significantly reduce tire slip and wear.

New application profiles give operators the ability to set customized profiles for customer-specific applications at the touch of a button to optimize loader settings for the job. Facilitating loader operation, selectable job aids allow operators of all experience levels to be more productive. Wirelessly connecting the machine to the office, Product Link gives access to production and essential machine health information for making fact-based decisions.

Loader and operation productivity are further enhanced with optional Cat technologies. Available Cat Advanced Payload with Assist includes Tip Off Assist to automate load adjustment of the final bucket to match target. Plus, its enhanced lists management, site integration and extended scale features help manage and improve productivity. Also helping to improve profitability of operations, the optional Cat Productivity subscription provides detailed and comprehensive actionable information.

Greater efficiency

The consistently high bucket fill factors provided by new Autodig with Auto Set Tires delivers up to 10% more productivity for the 950 and 962 compared to the previous models. Single clutch and lock-to-lock shifting of the 5-speed transmission offers faster acceleration and speed on grades. The new loaders offer improved traction with standard front manual differential locks, with optional automatic front and rear differential locks available, to increase productivity, reduce tire scuffing and lower operating costs.

Cat Performance Series Buckets balance bucket shape against the loader’s linkage, resulting in higher fill factors and better material retention. Allowing the machine to move quickly from task to task, the Cat Fusion Quick Coupler offers easy tool changes without the operator leaving the cab.

Elevated comfort

Sound suppression, seals and viscous cab mounting decrease noise levels and vibration feedback to the operator for a quieter and more comfortable work environment. Providing excellent comfort and accuracy, the standard HMU steering wheel offers precise machine control. A seat-mounted electrohydraulic joystick steering option replaces the HMU steering wheel to deliver low-arm-fatigue operation. New in-cab dashboard and high-resolution touch displays afford intuitive, user-friendly operation.

The new 950 and 962 come standard with a rear-vision camera to enhance visibility behind the loader and work safely. Industry-leading all-around visibility is achieved through the cab’s floor-to-ceiling windshield, large mirrors with integrated spot mirrors and rear-vision camera. Optional multiview (360-degree) vision system, Cat Detect radar technology, and access light and an under-hood service lighting system are available to further enhance safe operation and maintenance.