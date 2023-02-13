Shannon Doherty wins CEF Apprentice of the Year

Shannon Doherty was the winner of the CEF’s highly coveted Apprentice of the Year award in 2022. Shannon has been on a fantastic journey since being introduced to Mascott by Woman’s Tec in 2021 as an apprentice joiner.

This is not her first award, as Shannon has also won the Belfast Met Learner of the Year Award and has also been asked to become an ambassador for Woman’s Tec.

The judges were impressed by her “tenacity, and determination to achieve her goals, despite some early setbacks” and her “enthusiasm for her job and working with a team. Shannon has “a clear vision of where she wants to go in her career and a determination to succeed” and is very well regarded by her colleagues and peers”. Judges also remarked on her keenness to assist younger and new apprentices.

Shannon explained, “I am so excited to have won this award, and I have to thank every single person at Mascott, from the site staff to all the Directors, who have given me such support and encouragement that has help me believe in myself and given me the confidence to become the best I can be.

“Starting out in the industry was difficult, trying to get an apprenticeship, and it was when I joined Women’s Tec in Belfast and through their work, that I was able to get an apprenticeship with Mascott. Since then, I have seen my career really progress, working in one of Mascott’s joinery squads on housing projects in Belfast. My aim is to progress as a joiner, develop my skills and work towards eventually becoming a Project Manager.”