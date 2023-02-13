Liebherr showcases over 30 exhibits at ConExpo

Liebherr exhibits at Conexpo 2023 from March 14-18 offer visitors the unique opportunity to discover the latest developments from the areas of construction machines, cranes, material handling technology and components.

“On your site,” is the motto at this year’s Conexpo. It represents Liebherr’s promise to be at the customers’ side around the world at all times – whether it is directly on the construction site with high-quality machines or through individual advice, global services and comprehensive solutions.

Liebherr will have more than 30 exhibits at the show, including the TA 230 Litronic from the new generation of articulated dump trucks, which has been redeveloped from scratch not only featuring a new design. The machine was unveiled to the U.S. market during Liebherr USA, Co’s Customer Day event in May of 2022.

With the two material handling machines, the LH 30 M Industry Litronic and the LH 60 M Industry Litronic, Liebherr will present two models specifically designed for scrap handling. The handling of scrap steel and other metals is one of the toughest applications in industrial material handling which requires high-performance and economical material handlers.

The railroad excavator on display, the A 924, represents an example for maximum efficiency with very high flexibility. The machine, which is making its North American debut at Conexpo, is a dual-purpose machine that can be used both on the road and on tracks. The rail undercarriage is mounted on both sides of the undercarriage. With an operating weight of 48,100– 55,100 lbs (21,800 to 25,000 kg), the A 924 Rail Litronic combines above-average performance with high economy and meets the requirements of Tier 4f emissions.

Likewise, Liebherr’s Generation 8 crawler excavators have proven as top performers since their market launch in the USA at Conexpo 2020: The machines with proven technology have fully established themselves on the US market.

The R 924 and R 945A feature higher engine power, a larger counterweight in conjunction with higher bucket capacities and increased digging and pulling forces –special characteristics of the Generation 8 crawler excavators compared to their predecessors.

First Showing

The PR 766 G8 is also premiering in the US. The crawler dozer model, which further expands Liebherr’s Generation 8 fleet, comes with an operating weight of up to 119,784 lbs and High Drive, the proven and tested undercarriage for heavy mining applications. As the only crawler dozer with hydrostatic drive in the117,859 – 119,784 lbs (50 t) class, the PR 766 offers maximum efficiency, productivity and safety.

For the first time in North America, Liebherr will also present its new medium-sized wheel loaders, which are equipped with a wide range of digital assistance systems. With a significant increase in performance compared to the previous models, the new machines are prepared for demanding applications in various industries such as mining, recycling or the timber industry.

The portfolio of intelligent assistance systems for maximum reliability and safety includes, for example, active person detection with brake assist or the revised Skyview 360° camera system for an optimal all round view even in poor visibility conditions. Moreover, Liebherr shows several large wheel loaders of the XPower® series at the booth. Thanks to their power-split driveline, these wheel loaders are known for their tremendous fuel efficiency.