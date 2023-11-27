CASE Launches F-Series Evolution Compact Wheel Loaders

CASE Construction Equipment has updated its compact wheel loader line, with the launch of four F-Series Evolution models – the 21F, 121F, 221F and 321F.

The machines benefit from increased travel speeds and an upgraded operator’s cab. This incorporates a revised monitor, enhanced electrohydraulic controls with smart features, plus a range of connectivity applications previously only seen on larger models.

To meet growing customer demand, particularly from Scandinavian countries, the two larger models are available with a choice of travel speed ratings, 20kph in standard trim and an optional 40kph for those customers looking to move rapidly between work sites. The increased travel speed is ideal for contractors that employ high-performance, constant-speed attachments, such as for snow clearing.

When combined with optional Ride Control arm suspension, the higher travel speeds also deliver increased productivity in load and carry operations, where machines are rapidly transferring material to a loading or stocking area.

Powered by a Stage V FPT diesel engine, the 21F boasts 43kW (58hp) and 245Nm of torque. This rises to 48kW (64hp) and 261Nm in the 121F, topping out at 55kW (74hp) and 316Nm in the 221F and the 321F.

The larger models come with new modular axles, available with limited slip or 100% locking differentials for maximum traction in difficult terrain. They feature multi-disc wet brakes with a hydraulically-released parking brake, delivering improved safety and reduced effort for the operator. Evolution wheel loaders have an Eco drive mode, limiting engine revs to 1,700rpm for reduced fuel consumption and lower exhaust emissions.

While operators might expect a drop in productivity in Eco mode, engine speed regulation and variable hydraulic pump displacement results in impressive performance. Indeed, CASE recommends that operators set the machines to run in Eco in regular daily operation, to achieve optimum productivity and efficiency, unless maximum power is required for attachments, or for increased breakout force.

Operator control

There are two cab interiors on offer, both featuring ROPS and FOPS level 2 protection as standard. The Deluxe cab interior includes additional storage spaces around the seat, with full height adjustment for the steering wheel and an adjustable wrist rest, ensuring that all drivers can find the most comfortable position for all-day operation.

A low effort all-in-one electro-hydraulic joystick controls all bucket and loader arm functions, while the upgraded automotive-style display monitor provides clear access to all major machine functions and system controls. A membrane keypad, similar to that found in larger CASE machines, puts all controls at the operator’s fingertips without leaving the wrist rest.

Smart features allow the operator to pre-set hydraulic response to suit individual tasks, while a bucket shake mode assists the emptying of sticky materials. As well as a return-to-dig function, there is now a return-to-travel setting and the two automated movements can be combined for easier operation in loading and tipping. A return-to-height function is also offered, further enhancing the operator assistance delivered by the Evolution machines. Cruise control delivers constant road speed when travelling.

With a spacious interior, the F-Series cab remains low enough for transportation between job sites and offers quick and easy access for the operator. Overall height of the 21F and 121F is just 2.46m, while the 221F is 2.63m high and the 321F sits at 2.68m overall.

CASE Service Solutions

To further boost the productivity, profitability and uptime of the new F-Series Evolution compact wheel loader range, CASE has available a range of connected and non-connected after-sales services, CASE Service Solutions, which supports customers’ experiences of CASE equipment.

The complete fleet management tool CASE SiteWatch enables geolocation, fleet security using geofences and unauthorized use alerts and flexible reporting. This includes key performance indicators (KPIs) such as fuel consumption, utilization rate, machine hours and idle time, so productivity and profitability can be monitored and optimised. The data is easily accessible via a portal.

CASE SiteConnect enhances telemetry data used by CASE’s Uptime Center team to provide dealers with alerts based on machine performance. Fast corrective action to minimize downtime is possible, as dealers remotely access machine data and take corrective action faster. This enables dealers to be proactive in managing customers’ machines and boosting uptime. Both SiteWatch and SiteConnect are available as options with the newly revised models.

Customers benefit from greater peace of mind with CASE Care, CASE Protect and CASE Fluid Analysis.

CASE Care is a standard planned maintenance programme, with genuine parts and lubricants. The programme is underpinned by the support, logistics and technical expertise of the wide-reaching CASE dealer network. CASE Protect is an extended warranty program and CASE Fluid Analysis aims to prevent major failures, optimising the asset reliability and extending operating lifetimes.

Full range

The 21F weighs in at 4,570kg with a standard bucket and Z-bar linkage loader arms. This rises to 5,423kg for the 121F, then 5,694kg for the 221F and tops out at 6,195kg for the 321F. Bucket capacities run from 0.7-1.0m3 for the smallest model, rising to 1.0-1.3m3 for the 321F.

Both the 21F and the 121F feature a new monolift cylinder Z-bar loader arm, allowing for parallel lift for better pallet fork handling, without compromising the conventional Z-bar breakout force.

The 21F and 121F have standard flow hydraulics producing 67 lpm of flow, while the larger 221F and 321F feature an optional high-flow package, that includes creep speed. a front electrical socket and a depressurised return drain function, to allow for a full interface with hydraulic attachments.