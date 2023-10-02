Taking Euro Auctions to ‘New Heights’ with Scott McCall joining the team

Scott McCall joins the sales team at Euro Auctions as the new cranes and access specialist. With a 25-year career in the crane and lifting sector Scott will be looking after the northern territories of the UK as well as seeking opportunities internationally.

With an illustrious career in cranes and access Scott has worked for some of the leading names in the sector including Snorkel, where for three years he was in charge of sales, as well as helping the business to achieve its net zero target for 2030. Prior to Snorkel, for eight years Scott ran his own specialist dealership fabricating mobile vehicle-based platform systems. Previously Scott represented world leading aerial platforms specialist Altec, selling into the high voltage utilities sector, in Russia, selling into many of the old Soviet states of the Baltic regions.

The lifting sector in the UK is about to go through a complete legislative overhaul, with EN280, the European standard that equipment is manufactured to, dictating that all man lifts, scissor lifts and cherry pickers are subject to the LOLER 6-month inspection and a 10-year ‘strip down’ will be mandatory. The general market is unaware to this requirement, and Scott comments. “There is a sense of naivety in the market with those not directly involved on the lifting business. There is a lot of education needed and in my new role with Euro Auctions I will be telling the market to be vigilant, as operators are hanging onto access equipment for far too long and the disposal routes for old machines are changing. There are too many accidents with aged manlifts, and the Health & Safety Executive will be more vigilant and more litigious as accidents are increasing.”

Why Join Euro Auctions

“There are number of reasons why I joined Euro Auctions. The first being I have known the company for many years, attending auctions and selling through the regular sale at Leeds. Over that time, I have seen the growth within the business and always thought it would be a good company to be part of. Working in a specialist sector like cranes and access with some of the companies I worked with I didn’t have a product for some of my sales prospects. With Snorkel, for example, we had a very specific product and not a full range of machines to suit all markets, so I like the idea of being able to sell almost every type of machine to my customer base.”

“I’ve worked with OEMs for many years and have great contacts and see that as a market where I can bring them to Euro Auctions and create some very strong business relationships. Of course, I’m very impressed with the sale site at Leeds and frankly who isn’t, as it is the premier sale site in Europe, however, I am excited and looking forward to bringing my customers and the contacts in my black book to this prestigious sale. During my time in Russia, I spent a year working with Iron Planet before they were absorbed by Ritchie Brothers and I really liked the auction industry, however with no live sale, it was a cold, sterile experience. I’m a salesman, and I like the live sale, the interaction with my customers, the total involvement with the day, kicking the tyres and the fact that this will be the perfect chance to network and engage with all the people I want to buy from and sell to.”

“I like the family ethos of the business and the fact that everyone is self-motivated hard working and is given the right environment and financial support in which to achieve and thrive. In the used equipment market, I think Euro Auctions is the most exciting business on the planet right now and I see phenomenal opportunities and chances for expansion.”

Away from the office

When Scott is not working, he’s in the process of refurbishing a property with his wife and is a busy father to his young son and daughter. Scott also likes to follow sport, has been a keen rugby player and being a Welshman is looking forward to the season starting.

Scott McCall can be contacted on: M: 07796 603445 E: [email protected]