Speedy Hire partners with British Heart Foundation

Speedy Hire, the UK’s leading provider of tools, equipment, and plant hire services, has donated £25,000 to the British Heart Foundation (BHF), forming a partnership for its ‘Spotlight On’ campaign, to raise awareness of hidden heart conditions.

Colleagues across the Speedy Hire business have recently been sharing stories of their surprise and shock that they had personally experienced mistaking a heart attack diagnosis with less serious medical symptoms such as breathlessness and dizziness. These eye-opening stories prompted Speedy Hire to build on the work it already undertakes with the charity and help boost the awareness of the vital ‘Spotlight On’ campaign.

Speedy Hire first formed its partnership with the BHF to co-inside with the Company’s installation of lifesaving defibrillators in every single Speedy location across the UK in July 2021.As part of the ongoing partnership, Speedy Hire employees will be running the Manchester Half Marathon on Sunday 15thof October to raise more money in support of the British Heart Foundation and running the London Marathon on the 21st of April 2024.

Chair of Speedy Hire’s Communities Committee, Sam Westran, said: “I am delighted that British Heart Foundation is one of our charity partners, and thankful that Speedy Hire can donate £25,000 to their lifesaving research.

“Our Speedy Hire colleagues are like a family and having several people across our business who have personally been impacted by heart issues we’re delighted to be able to support the charity’s Spotlight On campaign, which is helping to raise awareness of hidden heart conditions as well as help to raise vital funds for the lifesaving research”.

BHF Fundraising Manager, Nicole Quirk, said: “We’re thrilled that Speedy Hire chose BHF to be one of their charity partners and for their generous donation.

“Hidden heart conditions often go undiagnosed for too long, until something goes wrong or it’s too late. Speedy Hire’s donation will help fund ground-breaking research, enabling us to get a step closer to breakthroughs that that could help save and improve millions of lives and outsmart heart disease for good.”

To find out more about BHF’s Spotlight On campaign, visit: www.spotlighton.bhf.org.uk/ For more information on Speedy Hire’s activity with its charity partners visit www.speedyservices.com/sustainability