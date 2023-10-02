New Top-of-the-Range L95 Compact Wheel Loader from Bobcat

Bobcat has extended the company’s Compact Wheel Loader portfolio with the introduction of the new top-of-the-range L95 model, adding to the L85 and L75 compact wheel loaders launched in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The new L95 ‘Premium’ model again offers the outstanding combination of high power, intuitive controls, operator comfort, ease of use and attachment flexibility found in the L75 and L85. In addition, the L95 incorporates the very latest product updates, which are also available in the 2024 versions of the L75 and L85, and are based on customer feedback. The L95 is ideal for construction, landscaping, rental, industrial, waste, recycling, road work, snow removal, maintenance and many other applications, including agriculture.

Jiri Karmazin, Loaders Product Manager at Bobcat, said: “High performance is assured in the L95 by the combination of the powerful Bobcat 75 HP engine, the hydraulics and the 40 km/h maximum travel speed. As in the L75 and L85, this is complemented by the comfortable and spacious cab, combined with the high stability and lift capacity and impressive breakout, push and pull forces, together with a comprehensive selection of Bobcat attachments. And the enhanced Automatic Ride Control system protects operators from any bumps or rough terrain.”

Top Speed Increased to 40 km/h

Operators of the L95 can now shift when stopped from 1st to 2nd gear, allowing acceleration up to 40 km/h to increase the boundaries of the job site, without needing additional resources such as organizing transportation on a truck. The higher speed can provide significant savings and enhances daily utilisation of the machine.

Smart and Intuitive

Even inexperienced operators can get to work quickly on the L95 with confidence, owing to the intuitive control scheme, Bobcat’s Flex Drive with auto idle function and a host of safety features. The machine is again equipped with Automatic Parking Brake and Slope Assist features, ensuring the parking brake on the L95 is automatically engaged and disengaged as required. These automotive-style features are unique in the industry for this type of machine.

Jiri Karmazin added: “In the L95, we are introducing some new features to the industry to further improve ease-of-use. The joystick is now integrated with the suspension seat to provide the best operator experience and comfort. The location of the controls on the joystick is designed to make it easy and comfortable to operate, even during long hours of work. Based on customer feedback, we have also improved the forward-reverse response time, together with increased lift and tilt multifunctionality, to enhance productivity and operating experience.”

First-Class Comfort

The L95 is designed around the operator to provide high comfort and safe and easy operation, with the cab offering full FOPS Level II operator protection and two steps to make it easy to get in and out of the cab.

No matter how long the operator is working, they are always comfortable, thanks to a fully adjustable and heated premium seat, the HVAC system and the two-way adjustable steering column. A full glass door and powerful LED lights guarantee excellent visibility at all times and operators can stay connected with a DAB+ radio and hands-free function for phone calls.

The location of all the controls is designed to make the L95 easy and comfortable to operate even during long shifts. Controls for differential lock, turtle/rabbit mode, boom float and auxiliary flow control are all at the operator’s fingertips on the top of the joystick. The jog shuttle is used to reach, navigate and confirm the set-up of the L95 on the 5-inch LED display, and also to switch quickly to the view provided by the rear-view camera. All the machine’s vital information display and set-up screens are managed via the jog shuttle.

Multi-Purpose Machine

The L95 is equipped as standard with a newly enhanced Power Quick-Tach system compatible with widely used industry standard couplers. The Power Quick-Tach has been redesigned to simplify and further protect the hydraulic connections, particularly when exchanging attachments. In addition, there is the latest version of the Bob-Tach Adapter for installing approved Bobcat attachments and the Power Bob-Tach system is available as an option.

To run high-flow attachments like a snow blower and an angle broom, the L95 can be fitted with a high flow option, providing a hydraulic flow of 100 l/min. To further improve high-flow attachment performance, Bobcat has increased the pressure from 200 to 225 bar. This change also reduces the time for automatic derate by 50%, which is set to protect hydraulic components when the machine is cold.

Like the L75 and L85, another unique feature of the L95 is the Advanced Attachment Control. This revolutionary system enables the operator to switch to an alternative machine control pattern at the touch of a button. This offers independent control of the engine speed (and maximum auxiliary flow) and the machine travel speed. Thanks to the 7-pin connector, the operator can control even the most complicated attachments intuitively and effectively.

Like all Bobcat products, the L95 is backed by the company’s unrivalled aftermarket support service, offering the peace of mind of an extensive dealer network, a single service point for both machine and engine, and the ability to monitor the machine’s performance remotely thanks to Bobcat’s Machine IQ telematics system.

Link to video of L95 in action: https://youtu.be/viPLP2RCsNo?si=TPjFaHeiQbL6e8Pc