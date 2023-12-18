Speedy Hire supports Lighthouse Charity’s #MakeItVisible On Site Campaign 

Speedy Hire has partnered with the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity to support its #MakeItVisible on-site campaign to raise awareness of the wellbeing and welfare support available to people in the construction industry.

As an integral part of the construction and hire industry, Speedy Hire is donating a new vehicle to boost resources for the charity’s #MakeItVisible on-site team.

The #MakeItVisible on-site initiative was launched in February 2022 and to date has visited almost 500 sites and engaged with almost 30,000 workers.

The on-site team has visited construction companies, builders’ merchants and hire centres across the UK and Ireland to get the wellbeing conversation started and raise awareness of the free resources the charity offers.

The team, who have lived experiences of poor mental health, deliver an informative ‘Toolbox Talk’ and workers have the opportunity to engage with them on a one-to-one basis and ask any questions or talk about any issues they may need help with. In addition to providing a vehicle to support the on-site tours, Speedy Hire is also helping to ‘Make It Visible’ by using a number of its vehicles as a colourful canvas to raise awareness of the campaign around the country.

Aaron Powell, Fleet Director at Speedy Hire commented: “Speedy Hire has been a long-standing partner with the Lighthouse Charity for over 10 years and I am incredibly happy that we have been able to provide a dedicated vehicle to boost the support that the on-site tours offer. We’ll also be raising awareness further by adorning some of our fleet vans with the eye-catching graphics of the ‘Make It Visible’ campaign.

“The Lighthouse Charity plays a vital role in providing financial and emotional help to those in our industry facing difficult times. Our fleet’s transformation into moving billboards for this noble cause is a result of our dedication to social responsibility. It’s not just about business; it’s about the impact we can have as a business to save and value lives.

“As a team, Speedy Hire encourages all our industry peers to take pride in this initiative and make the help and resources visible and accessible for our workforce.”

Sarah Bolton, COO of the Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity said, “We have been overwhelmed by the industry’s support for the campaign and Speedy Hire’s generosity in supplying a vehicle that will enable us to reach even more workers is fantastic news.

“We know that by simply having a conversation, our on-site team has made a life changing and lifesaving impact. We have spoken with 280 workers who were on the brink of taking their own lives, and by talking to our team, they have been given immediate support and we have been able to put in place interventions to help them manage their issues in a positive way.”