McHale Plant Sales Appointed Prinoth Distributors in Ireland

McHale Plant Sales, distributors in Ireland for Komatsu, Merlo, Metso Outotec, Jonsson, and Terex Ecotec equipment, has further extended its portfolio of interests with their appointment to represent the Prinoth range of tracked, all-terrain vehicles in the Irish market.

At the centre of the highly versatile Prinoth line-up is the six-strong dumper trucks range which – with payloads from 5,715kg to 13,200 kg – are expected to have special appeal.

Seen to be ‘as versatile as a Swiss army knife’ amongst utilities and construction vehicles, the Prinoth range is regarded by McHale Plant Sales managing director, Tim Shanahan as one “that will complement the company’s current portfolio and create new opportunities in markets not open to us previously.”

At its core, Prinoth equipment has an established presence across a myriad of work site applications: in construction, vegetation management, biomass harvesting, land clearance and in the mulching and reclamation of forest sites. Another major application, less likely to apply in Ireland, is in ‘snow grooming’ involving the maintenance of ski slopes at alpine sports resorts, and in the maintenance of transportation links and access routes in regions subject to heavy snowfalls.

Equipped with the appropriate job-specific attachment, Prinoth work vehicles are found in applications that span electric power and transmission, wind power, oil and gas pipeline laying, construction, environmental protection, hydro-excavation, costal erosion, landscape preservation, firefighting and rescue, mining and drilling, forestry and crew transportation.