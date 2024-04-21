Plant & Civil Engineer Feb – Mar ’24

So much for COP28 pledges! My previous edition comment focused on the genuine commitment, not just to talking about change, but to taking tangible actions to make change happen. Since then, in the UK, both Sunak and Starmer have watered down their commitments.

The Irish Government has made pledges too, and I’m not aware of any back-down there. Nevertheless, in its most recent report, the Irish EPA says: “Ireland will achieve a reduction of 29 per cent in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 compared to a target of 51 per cent,” adding “The first two carbon budgets (2021-2030) will not be met, and by a significant margin.”

Maybe you’re starting to think I’m some sort of eco-warrior. I’m not. I’m a ‘mummy warrior’ and what we do or don’t do could be a matter of life or death for our children and grandchildren.

That is why I look to industry to lead the way, and certainly, our circular economy feature highlights local companies delivering exciting innovations in products and processes that confirm the view that positive change will come from within industries acting on their own initiative.

As usual, there is a lot inside this issue, with a focus on compact equipment, telehandlers and much more. I’m delighted to introduce our new columnist, Karen McShane, who brings perspectives from the CIHT.

Most fun, for me, was our cover story on FKL Plant and it was a whole new level of learning about big, bigger and huge machines behind infrastructure. Pat McKay has been a patient teacher!

You can keep up to date every day with all the industry news 24/7 at www.plantandcivilengineer.com. Of course, you should also be getting our weekly newsletter which is emailed out every Tuesday; if not, do subscribe on our website so you don’t miss out. It’s free!

Emma Cowan

Editor Email: [email protected]

Please click the download button in the magazine viewer below