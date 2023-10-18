Plant & Civil Engineer Sept-Oct 23

It feels like I’m getting my feet under the table as the new editor of Plant and Civil Engineer and I am really enjoying learning about the many machines that keep the industry working. It’s also a real pleasure to talk to the drivers and operators to get their first-hand experience and thoughts about the best points for each machine.

This edition is packed with features and machine reviews, and I’ve been sitting in lots of cabs to bring you the lowdown on how they perform on site. We’ve got features on demolition Including the Develon range of demolition excavators and both Develon and Rokbak feature in our ADTs feature.

Our crushing and screening section features the Tesab700IE and the Tesab 800I, supplied by Berock and in action in Ballynahinch and Cavan. The materials handling section features Manitou telehandlers and forklifts working for Northern Group’s customers, including the Manitou MT1840 Comfort, reaching high places with ease on a residential development by JH Price Ltd.

The perfect mini excavator for work in restricted and urban areas, McSharry Bros supplied Kobelco SK17 is a favourite with all the machine operators at MRPx construction working on a site in Cultra.

We’ve also been to Enniskillen to see the SANY SY215 (supplied by Sleator Plant) in action of what will be a ‘des-red’ development with views over Lough Erne.

So lots to read and see and we hope you enjoy.

