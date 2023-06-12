New Managing Director at Yanmar Compact Equipment

Effective immediately, José Cuadrado has been appointed Managing Director of Yanmar Compact Equipment’s Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

In his new role Cuadrado is responsible for further developing the regional capabilities, as well as driving customer success. Together with his EMEA team he will play an important role in establishing Yanmar Compact Equipment as a global leader in the compact equipment industry.

Cuadrado brings with him a wealth of relevant construction, industrial and automotive experience; this understanding spans general and product management, aftermarket support, digital transformation, and strategy. In his most recent role Cuadrado was CEO of Irish ride-and-handling specialists Timoney Technology. His earlier career included senior roles at prominent global organizations like Ingersoll-Rand, Bobcat and CNH Industrial.

Cuadrado joins the Yanmar Compact Equipment global leadership team, reporting to Giuliano Parodi, the company’s global CEO.

Commenting on his appointment, José Cuadrado says: “I am pleased to have joined a company with the heritage and reputation of Yanmar. This is an exciting time of change for the construction equipment industry, and I look forward to helping ensure that Yanmar Compact Equipment is a leader in this technological and sustainable transformation.

“The values of product quality & innovation that made Yanmar Compact Equipment globally respected will remain core to everything we do. We have a lot of work to do in driving organizational efficiencies so we can focus on what matters the most, which is passing value to our customers and dealers. Finally, we will embrace upcoming technologies, such as machine connectivity, automation, alternative fuels, and business digitalization. And we will do it always with the needs of our dealers and customers at the center of it.”

Giuliano Parodi, Global CEO of Yanmar Compact Equipment, adds: “The EMEA region is a powerful driver of our global business, and I am confident that under José Cuadrado’s leadership Yanmar Compact Equipment has a positive catalyst for change, one that will support the interests of customers, dealers, suppliers, employees and the wider community.”

A Spanish national, Cuadrado holds a master’s degree in Business & Economics from University of Valladolid (Spain).