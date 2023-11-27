NI Water’s Dr Sara Venning Awarded Business Leader of the Year

NI Water’s CEO Dr Sara Venning has been presented with the coveted Belfast Chamber of Commerce’s Business Leader of the Year Award, which is sponsored by Wilson Nesbitt.

The best of Belfast was celebrated at the Belfast Chamber Business Awards, in partnership with Bank of Ireland, on Friday 20th October. Over 500 people, from Belfast’s bustling business community, gathered to applaud 24 deserving winners from a range of different award categories.

These prestigious awards celebrate the excellence and achievements of Belfast businesses and their leaders, delivering an exceptional impact on the local economy and beyond.

Sara said: “I am delighted to receive this prestigious award from the Belfast Chamber of Commerce, as the Belfast Chamber Business Awards have become the benchmark for success in our city’s business community.

“The 2023 awards are the perfect opportunity to demonstrate the pride we all have in our city’s business community, and I am proud to lead an organisation that delivers an essential service to customers throughout Northern Ireland.

“Our business is essential to support a healthy and thriving population, a growing economy, and a flourishing natural environment. Our focus is delivering clean safe drinking water and recycling wastewater safely to the environment today and tomorrow, and I am proud to lead an organisation that has been recognized by the Belfast Chamber.”

Now in their eighth year, the Belfast Chamber Business Awards, sponsored by Bank of Ireland, are bigger and better than ever, spanning 21 different categories ranging from Best International Business, Business Leader of the Year and the Best Company to Work For.