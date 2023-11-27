Series production starts for Renault Trucks E-Tech T & C    

Series production of the Renault Trucks heavy duty electric trucks has just begun at the Bourg-en-Bresse plant. The site has been assembling the brand’s trucks for 60 years and is now set to produce the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C.

Dedicated to regional distribution and urban construction, these vehicles are the latest addition to the manufacturer’s all-electric range, which is the widest on the European market, ranging from 650 kg to 44 t.

The Renault Trucks plant in Bourg-en-Bresse, which has been running since 1964, will now also be assembling the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C. These 44-t trucks, designed for regional distribution and urban construction respectively, are the latest additions to the French manufacturer’s all-electric range, which is the widest in Europe and now covers and decarbonises virtually all urban and regional applications.

Adapting the industrial facilities

To accommodate the manufacture of these 44 t electric trucks, Renault Trucks has invested in transforming and adapting its industrial facilities, as well as building the skills of its employees. The manufacturer is drawing on four years’ experience of manufacturing medium-tonnage electric trucks at its Blainville-sur-Orne plant and applying the same precepts and best practices at Bourg-en-Bresse.

The Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C are assembled on the same line as their Diesel equivalents, after which they are transferred to a dedicated 5,200 m2 area – the Renault Trucks E-Tech Factory – where qualified operators and technicians carry out the technical operations specific to electrification, namely assembly of the Electric Drive Unit (EDU) and installation of the transmission and batteries. The electric vehicles then return to the series production process, with performance tests and track trials to guarantee their reliability and quality.

Decarbonising new business activities

Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C cover virtually all urban construction and regional distribution applications. Whether transporting goods, materials or industrial waste, for example, the vehicles can be adapted to any body style thanks to three types of power take-off (PTO): electric, electromechanical or on the gearbox, opening up the possibility of decarbonising new areas of urban and regional activity.

With a gross combination weight of up to 44 tonnes, Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C are available in 4×2 and 6×2 tractor versions, with a long cab and a wheelbase of 3,900 mm. In rigid configuration, they are available in 4×2, 6×2 and 8×4 tridem, short or long cab, with a choice of eleven wheelbases, ranging from 3,900 to 6,700 mm.

Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C can be equipped with two or three electric motors developing a combined power of up to 490 kW (= 660 hp).

To meet customers’ needs in terms of range and activity, the Renault Trucks E-Tech T and C can be fitted with four to six lithium-ion battery packs providing between 390 and 540 kWh of power. The batteries can be recharged by alternating current (AC) up to 43 kW, or by direct current (DC) up to 250 kW. These trucks will be able to travel up to 300 km on a full charge and up to 500 km with an intermediate fast charge (250 kW) lasting one hour (for a vehicle fitted with 6 battery packs).

The battery cells and modules are supplied by Samsung SDI and assembled in Ghent, Belgium, at a plant owned by the Volvo Group, of which Renault Trucks is itself part.