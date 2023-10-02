Euro Auctions to conduct fleet renewal sale for Hilliard Civil Engineering

The directors of Hilliard Civil Engineering have instructed Euro Auctions to conduct a disposal sale, on 19th October in Ilkeston, Derbyshire to make space for new inventory.

Established in 1995 by Matt Hilliard Snr, and now run by brother and sister, Matt and Kerry, Hilliard Civil Engineering has grown to become one of the leading independent groundworks and civil engineering contractors in the Midlands area.

Having secured a new deal to restock the fleet, the directors of Hilliard Civil Engineering have instructed Euro Auctions to conduct a one-day disposal sale, on 19th October, in Ilkeston, Derbyshire, to make space for the new inventory.

This sale has an exceptional inventory of well-maintained, late machinery in excellent condition and comprises of a large range of 13-t and 20-t excavators, mainly Hyundai and Hitachi, with a good number of Kubota Minis/6-ton machines, Thwaites and JCB cabbed site dumpers and Bomag and JCB rollers.

Notable machines in this sale include:

2023 Hyundai HX140L multiple machines available

2022 Hyundai HX300AL multiple machines available

2021 Hyundai HX210AL multiple machines available

2021 Hitachi ZX33U-6 multiple machines available

2017-2020 Hitachi ZX130LCN-6 multiple machines available

2022 Sany SY50U multiple machines available

2023 JCB 86c-2

2023 JCB 502-2

A standout machine in the sale is a 2015 Bell B25E in great condition with just 5,200 hours. Additionally, over 20 commercial vehicles, mainly Ford Transit Customs and Connects, are also included along with a variety of tools and miscellaneous equipment.

Matt Wood, Euro Auctions sales manager comments “There are some very attractive late, low hours machines on offer at this sale, with many under a year old, so I anticipate great interest. I’m expecting buyers to go after multiple machines, so good is the stock in this sale. I have known Matt and Kerry Hilliard for many years, and I’m pleased that Euro Auctions are able to help with this stock rotation, enabling them to get new equipment into their business.”

Director, Matt Hilliard, comments: “Since 2012 we have been working hard to deliver cost-effective and reliable groundworks service to all our customers, priding ourselves on our excellent relationship with our commercial clients, suppliers and staff. We work closely with each customer to ensure a smooth project from the outset, realising the importance of dependable service delivery and client satisfaction. With the new fleet deal Euro Auctions are helping us move to the next step of our development providing an easy solution to replacing large volumes of equipment.”

Sale date 19th October

Viewing days 16th – 18th October

Sale address West Hallam Industrial Estate, Ilkeston,Derbyshire,DE7 6HE

To register for this sale contact Euro Auctions direct as follows: T: +44 (0) 2882 898262 E: [email protected] W: www.euroauctions.com