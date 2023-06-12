Spillard’s Human Detection System Makes Its Debut

False alerts caused by object detection sensors could be a thing of the past thanks to an innovation making its Plantworx debut. Spillard Safety Systems, an authoritative figure in the People Plant Interface (PPI) conversation, will be showcasing its AI Human Detection System (HDS) for the first time and is expecting it to generate more than £1m in sales over the next twelve months.

The new technology replaces traditional systems by simply identifying humans through their shape, form, and characteristics, delivering audible and visual alerts to the machine operator when a person enters a predetermined restricted, exclusion zone.

This will eliminate previous frustrations where existing measures would detect everything from boulders and structures to machines and vehicles, sending incessant warnings to drivers who often choose to ignore them.

Spillard’s AI Human Detection System is already proving hugely successful with more plant companies, tier 1 contractors and infrastructure clients all choosing to fit it to machines in a bid to improve safety, prevent accidents and boost operator efficiency.

This includes names such as Flannery Plant Hire, Buckingham Group, Clancy, Balfour Beatty, Costain, JN Bentley, Morgan Sindall, Anglian Water, Highways England and HS2.

Explained Pete Spillard, Managing Director of Spillard Safety Systems: “Our AI Human Detection System is changing our industry for the better and has already been deployed in tens of sites across the UK, protecting workforces and improving working conditions.

Spillard Safety Systems’ HDS is unique in that once the algorithm detects human shape, data is presented in three ways. Firstly, the operator is notified on a clear zonal display and using spoken word, and then an external speaker will tell the human to ‘move away’ to a safe distance.

Safety managers can also receive instant information if the Human Detection System is connected to SpillardLive, a cloud-based platform that captures and streams real time video and analytics simultaneously from multiple cameras.

This information and footage can then be used for training and further investigation/predictive behaviour.

Pete went on to add: “Our video telematics data gives visual verification to what is happening when human detection is made. In addition, high idling, excessive fuel burn, shock related braking or acceleration events can also be measured and verified.

“Operators and project managers can then make informed decisions on what needs to change on site to make them safer and to reduce all-round costs.”

He concluded: “Our HDS is fitted on more than 500 different machines across the UK and this figure will quadruple over the next year. The wealth of data and video evidence shared will ensure the construction and plant sector becomes safer, as we can tailor education and training to instigate real behavioural change.”

You can watch the Human Detection System in action here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeUUl3mVLLA