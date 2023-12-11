IVECO’s X-Way is now even more mission-ready with the launch of a new Driveaway bodybuilder programme. Driveaway customers have a choice of stock tippers and tipper grabs available on X-Way 8×4 chassis, with bodies built by leading tipper manufacturer, Thompsons UK.

The tippers will have a single-skinned Loadmasterlite body with front-end tipping gear, air operated auto locking tailgate and loadcells, while the tipper grab is equipped with an Epsilon M125 Classic crane with double-skinned Loadmaster body and air operated auto locking tailgate. Bodies can be painted in customer colours or finished in black as standard.

Two engines are available on the Driveaway programme – the Cursor 11 420hp diesel which powers the tipper or the higher power Cursor 11 460hp diesel fitted to the tipper model. Both 32,000kg GVW X-Way vehicles offer excellent payload capabilities. Depending on their final specification the tipper provides a payload of around 18,700kg and the tipper grab around 16,500kg.

Many tipper 8×4 X-Way chassis in Off-Road configuration are already in stock at Thompsons Dover-based manufacturing facility with dealer orders taking a matter of weeks rather than months before they are built and delivered to customers.

Operators can specify vehicle options such as larger or smaller fuel tanks and alloy wheels. For an additional cost Thompsons can also install a range of optional extras including strobe beacons, work lights, rear chevrons and cameras.

Launching a Driveaway programme on X-Way follows the success of a similar bodybuilder partner programme IVECO has been running on the Daily where a network of bodybuilders provide ‘ready to work’ body types on its 3.5-7.2-tonne range of vans and chassis cabs.

In the first few weeks of the launch of Driveaway one customer received its X-Way tipper mission ready within just a week of it being ordered by the dealer simply because it was already in Thompsons stock.

Scott Burton, Thompsons UK Director, said “We are very proud to be associated with IVECO and help facilitate a mission-ready product for operators with minimal lead time.”

“All of our bodies are designed and built from scratch in the UK, and we also run a comprehensive aftersales maintenance and repair service for Thompsons’ equipment to ensure it is always in optimum condition” he added.

Patrick Farbrace, IVECO UK’s Truck Business Line Director said: “The launch of the Driveaway programme makes the X-Way even more accessible for operators. Already dealers and customers have responded well to the programme, with multiple units being sold on the back of providing stock availability. Our strong relationship with Thompson Group and their excellent bodies makes this a great customer proposition.”