Mecalac celebrates platinum manufacturing milestone

Mecalac is celebrating the 70th anniversary of its globally-acclaimed site dumper range. Originally licenced under the Benford brand, the company’s Coventry manufacturing operations have assembled thousands of models since the very first unit rolled off production in 1953.

70 years later, each model is still renowned for its robust design and class-leading performance, but now features a whole host of state-of-the-art technologies to maximise efficiency, productivity, safety and comfort for the operator.

To celebrate the manufacturing milestone, every site dumper sold from stock between now and 31st December will come with £70 worth of Mecalac branded merchandise. In addition, Mecalac will donate £70 to The Lighthouse Club – a charity that provides emotional and financial support for construction professionals suffering from mental health.

Heath Davies, General Manager at Mecalac Construction Equipment UK, commented: “Since developing our very first site dumper in 1953, we’ve been hugely proud to manufacture some of the market’s most acclaimed machines. Renowned for excellent build quality and unmatched performance – all at a highly affordable price point – our site dumpers are the perfect addition to any job site.

“In recognition of our milestone, we’re giving away a gift for customers and a gift to charity for every stock model sold via our dealers between now and 31st December. The festive period is particularly tough for those experiencing mental health problems, especially in the construction sector. As such, we wanted to give back to the industry and give back to our customers.”

Mecalac site dumpers available are from the ROPS TA range, and the MDX cabbed range, which are ready now from dealerships this year.

For more information about Mecalac’s latest range of compact construction equipment, visit www.mecalac.com/en To find your local dealer, visit www.mecalac.com/en/the-mecalac-distribution.html