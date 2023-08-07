McHale Plant Sales Opens New Pre-Owned Equipment Auction Site

Underlining the demand that exists across the world for quality, pre-owned plant and equipment sold through established and trusted source, Komatsu, Metso, Prinoth and Merlo distributor in Ireland, McHale Plant Sales is bringing their legendary used equipment market online with the opening of a dedicated website focused entirely on used equipment sales.

Accessible at www.mchaleauctions.com the site builds on the company’s long-running b2b used sales market – which, over decades, has served buyers in all continents – the new McHale online auction site gives users immediate on-screen access to a world-wide theatre of used machinery buyers, a large number of whom will be familiar with the reliability that McHale Plant Sales delivers.

Described as a ‘must visit site’ for sellers upgrading their fleets, and for buyers seeking quality used equipment from a reliable source, the inventory of equipment sold through the site will include the full catalogue construction equipment, extending to include quarrying and aggregates, forestry, farming and agriculture, waste processing, telehandlers and other equipment lines.

Commenting, McHale Plant Sales director, Denis McGrath – under whose oversight the process operates – said: “as main distributor of leading international brands, much of previously owned units offered for sale are likely to have been originally supplied by us as new machines to customers – many of whom are large contractors whose policy is to replace key equipment well before its sell-by date”.

“Experienced in servicing international buyers – with items inspected by us and all back-office functions like transportation and documentation provided – buyers can be assured that the standards we have developed and nurtured over decades will continue to apply,” he added.