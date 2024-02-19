Euro market strong as GenieZX-135/70 makes top money

The European access market proved its strength when a Genie ZX-135/70 went under the hammer at the Euro Auctions Dormagen sale in Germany for a record €165,000.

The 2020 Genie ZX-135/70 result demonstrates how auctions can drive prices, with competitive bidders prepared to buy used rather than wait 12 months for new.

At the Euro Auctions sale in Leeds at the end of January over £1.7m worth of manlifts went under the hammer. With prices strong, this set the bar for this Genie ZX-135/70 to make record money for an articulated boom lift sold at auction.

Scott McCall, Euro Auctions cranes and access specialist comments: “Since joining the Euro Auctions team I have been working with my network, taking in more and more excellent consignments from my industry contacts. With lead times still out on larger scissor and boom lifts, Euro Auctions are keen to source more of these models and offer them to our keen buyer base.

“At the first two sales of 2024, at the Leeds site in the UK and the Dormagen site in Germany, we saw strength in the used lifting and access market, particularly with MEWP used equipment prices, as the demand for good, fresh, machines remains high. We have always been strong in the access equipment markets at our sale sites in Europe with the recent Leeds sale, presenting to the market a catalogue of 369-man lifts of various makes and models.

“We have been taking in excellent used equipment from our customers in the UK, with one such consignment being 140 JCB scissor lifts from British rental specialist GT Access. This consignment was split three ways with 50 of those machines moved to our European auction sites in Zaragoza Spain and Dormagen in Germany with the balance selling in the Leeds auction, with all sales making excellent prices. By putting high quality, fresh equipment in front of local bidders this brings in more potential buyers. We are also seeing a strengthening in prices for rough terrain boom lifts, and slab scissor, with 2017 JCB S1930E’s averaging £3,250.”

Euro Auctions sells a high percentage of lots online, however, at the January Leeds sale, the number of buyers bidding on the day, in person, was one of the biggest crowds on record, resulting in a significant uplift in live bidding and as such, resulted in excellent hammer prices.

Registered bidders at Leeds were up 25% this January 2024, over January 2023 and of the 5,900 registered bidders, 1,000 were buying for the first time with Euro Auctions. Registrations to bid and buy were received from every single country in Europe, as well as the USA, South America Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Top bidding countries were United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, Romania and Spain.

Scott McCall concludes, “As an international auction specialist, Euro Auctions has global reach. With permanent sales sites in the UK, Europe, Middle East, Australasia, the USA and Canada, we can tap into our vast buyer base, which gives consignors confidence that we are doing all we can to get their machines in front of serious buyers.”