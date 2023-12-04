Wilsons Auctions Extends Bord naMóna Contract for 3 Years

Wilsons Auctions welcomes the news of being awarded a new contract for the 2nd time consecutively, to provide its auctions services to Bord naMóna, climate solutions and renewable energy company, supporting Ireland’s progress towards a climate neutral future.

Extending the partnership for a further 3 years, the contract will see Wilsons Auctions prepare and execute the sale of thousands of surpluses to requirement assets and equipment, across a number of auctions, ranging from tractors, excavators, machine attachments, specialist equipment and more.

Since 2015, Wilsons Auctions has been managing auctions on behalf of Bord naMóna realising thousands of surplus assets. With this contract, this promotes business strategies moving towards a circular economy, a government policy to prevent waste through keeping products in use for as long as possible, repairing, sharing and recycling more.

The auction company demonstrated its ability to overcome the challenges that 2020 brought following the outbreak of Covid-19. Wilsons Auctions’ expert Offsite Auction Team was able to effectively manage two offsite auctions while adapting to a new way of working and adhering to strict government guidelines. With buyer behaviour now established with online services, Wilsons Auctions offer the auctions in multiple formats including timed online formats alongside live online bidding and bidding in-person.

In 2023, Wilsons Auctions has already successfully handled three auctions for Bord naMóna. The first auction of the new contract will take place on Saturday 2nd December from 10am, with assets being auctioned from Bord na Mona’s Derrygreenagh site.

Speaking of the news, Wilsons Auctions’ Director, Ricky Wilson said, “We are delighted to have been awarded this third contract by Bord naMóna, having thoroughly enjoyed working with the team at Bord naMóna over the past number of years. We are very proud to have been selected to continue this working relationship and look forward to kick-starting this new contract with the upcoming auction on Saturday 2nd December at Wilsons Auctions Dublin.

“I am very grateful to see Wilsons Auctions continue to offer the plant and agricultural services it established itself with all those years ago. And following a very challenging number of years for many companies worldwide, I appreciate the importance of building on our experience, to help us evolve our offering, to ensure we overcome the demands of the current world we live in,” he continued.

Wilsons Auctions is a family-owned business that has grown to become the largest independent auction company in Ireland and the UK. Established in 1936, it specialises in plant and machinery and agricultural equipment and has over 85 years of auctioneering experience in this industry across Ireland and further afield.

With over 3,100 auctions held annually across the group, Wilsons Auctions’ holds over 450 specialist plant and commercial vehicle auctions annually.