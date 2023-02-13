Re-Gen Robotics appoints new Managing Director

Aidan Doherty has been appointed Managing Director of Re-Gen Robotics to lead the development of the company which uses no-man entry, explosion proof robots to clean a huge variety of storage tanks in the oil and gas industry.

Aidan is a founding member of the Re-Gen Group which employs over 300 people and has a group turnover of £58 million and previously held the post of Commercial Director of Re-Gen Waste and latterly Re-Gen Robotics. He will be the driving force in developing Re-Gen Robotics as it enters the European and US markets.

Speaking of his new appointment Aidan said: “I’m delighted to take up the role at Re-Gen Robotics at an exciting time when we have been recognised as revolutionising safety in industrial oil tank cleaning.

“We’ll be focusing on our excellent customer service and problem-solving expertise, offering realistic and cost-effective alternatives to our customers in order to reduce accidents and fatalities in confined spaces.”

Re-Gen Robotics has been working with some of the world’s oil majors including Phillips 66, Shell, Valero and Vermillion and Aidan believes that the sector is now seeing the many benefits of using robotic equipment to complete industrial tank cleaning.

Mr Doherty said; “I believe that the greatest ethical investment a company can make is to the health and safety of its employees. Our system significantly reduces the man hours involved in cleaning tanks, and accompanying reductions in accidents and health and safety incidents.”

Since 2019, Re-Gen Robotics has contributed to eliminating tens of thousands of hours of confined space cleaning and is seen by the oil majors as the safest tank cleaning option.

He added: “Our R&D department has been working hard on improving all aspects of our equipment especially in terms of reliability and productivity and I can see many opportunities in developing our talented team over the next five to 10 years as we take our service to global markets.

“I would also like to thank former Managing Director Fintan Duffy who led the company from 2019 to 2022. Fintan steered the company’s international recognition in health and safety, innovation, and was responsible for gaining globally acknowledged safety technology awards for the company.”