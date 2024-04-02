Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity Announces New CEO

The Lighthouse Construction Industry Charity has announced that CEO, Bill Hill has retired, after more than a decade of dedicated service. Under his leadership, the charity has experienced remarkable growth, both in terms of the number of families helped and the number of charitable services that the charity offers.

Joint Chair of Trustees, Edward Naylor and Lyndsey Gallagher commented on Bill’s achievements, “Bill’s leadership has been instrumental in significantly growing the charity and guiding it towards its mission of providing essential support to those in need within the construction industry. His passion, commitment, and tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on our charity and the lives of those individuals we have been able to support through difficult times.”

In acknowledgement of his achievements, the Trustees will be presenting him with the title of Honorary Vice President, ensuring his ongoing involvement with the charity. He will also be combining a personal passion with his fundraising event experience as he takes responsibility for the growth of the Lighthouse Golf Club.

To continue the charity’s vital work, the Trustees have announced the appointment of Sarah Bolton as the new CEO. Sarah brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and in the past five years with the charity she has transformed the charitable services being delivered across the construction community. She has also fostered a dynamic senior management team ready to take on the challenges and future growth of the charity.

Sarah said, “I am extremely proud and excited to lead a charity that makes such an impact on people’s lives. As new CEO, I am responsible for the stewardship of our charity going forward and building on the significant achievements and growth during Bill’s tenure.

Achieving our vision that no construction worker or their family feels alone in a crisis comes with challenges, but those challenges bring out the best in our fantastic team and inspire us to deliver the best possible support to our diverse construction community.”

The Trustees of the charity have expressed their optimism for the future with a new generation of leadership taking the charity forward. They have also acknowledged the vital contribution that supporters make in the success of the charity, thanking those that donate so generously and those that dedicate invaluable time and resources to raise awareness of the help available, positively impacting on the lives of so many.

If you or anyone you know is struggling, reach out for free and confidential support now 24/7 Construction Industry Helplines: 0345 605 1956, (UK) 1800 939 122 (ROI)