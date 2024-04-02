Aggregate Industries Takes on HD Hyundai Loader Fleet

Construction materials giant Aggregate Industries, a division of global business Holcim, has added 21 HD Hyundai wheeled loading shovels to its equipment fleet. Delivered throughout 2023, with the final machine arriving at the company’s ready-mixed concrete plant in Cambridge early this year, the loaders have been specifically chosen to suit the needs of Aggregate Industries’ asphalt, cement and ready-mix plants across the UK.

Provided by HD Hyundai dealer Willowbrook Plant, the deal includes one HL955A, two HL940A models and 18 HL930As. Of that number, two of the HL930A machines were delivered in a tool carrier layout, with parallel lift arms for more efficient handling of bagged and palleted materials.

“The decision to go with Hyundai was partly driven by AI Holcim wanting to experience a wider range of equipment,” said Area HME Fleet Manager (South East) Steve McNamara.

“Willowbrook Plant, on behalf of HD Hyundai, won a tender between four manufacturers and so far, the machines are doing well. The Hyundai loaders are a high-specification machine, both in the cab and in terms of equipment. The All Around Viewing Monitoring (AAVM) camera system is standard, the weighloader is standard, both of which are extras with other suppliers.

“That’s a big uplift in cost, as our specification is already high, but the Hyundai machines came with everything on.”

The wheeled loaders have a rolling service agreement with Willowbrook Plant and come with a two-year warranty, though other HD Hyundai dealers can provide assistance if needed, for those machines that are further from Willowbrook’s Midlands base. The loaders are working as far afield as Scotland and Cornwall.

“We are very proactive on preventative maintenance and we make sure that the machines are looked after,” said Steve.

“At Aggregates Industries we run a lean fleet, so if a machine breaks down, it can have an effect on productivity on site. However, the Hyundai loaders have Cummins engines and ZF axles and transmissions, so we were confident in the equipment.”

Willowbrook worked closely with Aggregate Industries to specify each machine to suit individual site requirements. That said, some of the production facilities work longer hours than others and machines of a similar size and specification can, in the future, be moved between sites to keep overall operating hours similar.

“We specify the machine on the peak hour requirement,” said Steve. “We have a massive campaign to ensure optimum fuel consumption and utilisation. We focus on productive working and we measure performance, to reduce idling. We save expenditure per hour on fuel.”

The company runs a pre-planned remould tyre cycle, so insists on premium brands that can be remoulded for extended use. With that in mind all of the HD Hyundai loaders have been supplied on Michelin rubber. They also feature all available safety equipment and, on dustier sites, they have been equipped with secondary air filters. While Willowbrook will use Hyundai’s Hi-MATE telematic system to monitor the machines remotely and to plan maintenance, Aggregate Industries also installs IPlant.

“It’s there to protect the drivers and it’s good for us as a business to be able to analyse the data,” said Steve.

At the Milton, Cambridge ready-mix operation, where working space is at a premium, Aggregate Industries had developed a high-lift bucket from Haverhill-based supplier BA Caulkett for its previous machine. The HL940A that has been supplied to the site has been modified to work with that bucket, allowing a like for like replacement with no disruption to the operation.

“It’s a 2m3 high-tip bucket that we needed to get the volume of aggregate into the bins. The machine is handling it well,” said Steve.

Willowbrook provided familiarisation training to Aggregate Industries’ operators and the firm’s engineers have adjusted some of the machines’ hydraulics to suit individual operator’s driving styles. With the last machine delivered, the HD Hyundai loaders are now proving their worth in everyday use.

“The drivers have all accepted the Hyundai loaders, they are a very nice machine,” said Steve.