Quarry Range Centrepiece of First Hillhead Show for Develon

Hillhead 2024 will provide the perfect platform to both display and demonstrate for the first time at the show the latest products for the quarrying and construction industries from Develon, formerly known as Doosan Construction Equipment.

The static display on Develon‘s Stand Z4 will include the DX530LC-7 53 tonne crawler excavator, the DL420-7 wheel loader and the DA45-7 articulated dump truck (ADT).In the demonstration area, further products for the quarry face that will be showing their paces include the DX420LC-7 43.5 tonne crawler excavator, the DL550-7 wheel loader and the DA30-7 ADT.

Among new products being shown for the first time at Hillhead on the Develon stand are the newDX140RDM-722.5 tonne demolition excavator and the new DD130-7 dozer. Compact equipment is another strong aspect, with the DX27Z-7 and DX55R-7 mini-excavators and DL85-7 compact wheel loader on show. The stand display will be completed by Develon‘s DX235LCR-7 24.3 tonne crawler excavator.

The DX420LC-7 and DX530LC-7 are part of the range of large crawler excavators from Develon that also includes the DX800LC-7 80 tonne and DX1000LC-7 100 tonne machines. Overall, all the models in the DX-7 range of crawler and wheeled excavators from 14 to 100 tonne combine enhanced comfort with the latest features to boost fuel efficiency, uptime and return on investment, with a focus on increased power, robustness and agility.

Increased Productivity and Versatility

The DL420-7 and DL550-7 are two of the four biggest standard models in the DL-7 range of wheel loaders from Develon, that also includes the DL480-7 and DL580-7 models. With redesigned buckets offering up to 7% more capacity, these DL-7 wheel loaders provide easier and faster loading with maximum bucket capacities from 4.5 to 6.4 m3. Altogether, the eleven DL-7 wheel loaders in the Develon range with bucket capacities starting at 2.0 m3provide increased productivity for a very wide range of material-handling applications.

The market-leading DA30-7 and DA45-7 ADTs offer payloads of 28 tonne and 41 tonne, respectively. These models feature an articulation hinge positioned behind the turning ring to provide equal weight distribution to the front axle even during maximum steer articulation. This combined with a free-swinging rear tandem bogie ensures equal distribution of weight to each wheel and guarantees permanent 6-wheel contact and drive for equal power distribution and excellent performance particularly on difficult terrains such as soft ground, uneven surfaces, very steep slopes, tight turns or a combination of all of these difficult conditions.

The DA30-7 and DA45-7 6×6 ADTs are now complemented by a new 4×4 version of the DA45-7 ADT intended to compete with rigid dump trucks (RDTs) in the 40-tonne class.In the new 4×4 ADT, the front truck and cab unit is the same as in the original 6×6 model, with modifications being made on the rear dumper unit only.

New Addition to Develon Demolition Excavator Range

The DX140RDM-7 is the latest addition to the company’s successful range of demolition excavators and the only one of its type on the market. Like the larger models from 31 to 61 tonne, this new 22.5 tonne excavator offers multiple configurations to choose from, providing the customer with a complete, flexible solution that allows them to use the same excavators for other applications on site as well as demolition.

In fact, the DX140RDM-7 offers even more choices, starting with a unique ‘Monolithic’ variant only featuring a demolition arm without any possibility of interchangeability. Alternatively, like the larger machines, the DX140RDM-7 is also available in a dual format utilising a modular boom design and hydraulic lock mechanism, allowing the user to change between different arms for demolition and digging using the same machine.

New High Visibility Dozer

With the launch of the new DD130-7, Develon has entered the European dozer market. The wide range of features on the DD130-7provides a productive fine-grading solution for residential and light commercial construction projects. One of the biggest differences between the DD130-7 and other brands is the visibility it provides of the machine’s dozer blade. To facilitate this, the front engine compartment offers a narrower design and is combined with other features that make it easier for operators to see their work.

For further visibility and safety, a standard rearview camera provides operators with anadditional view of the dozer’s surroundings. The full-colour, 8-inch Smart Touch display shows the feed from the rearview camera. Also standard are high-illumination LED lights and four premium wiper blades.The DD130-7 offers a high level of comfort with a premium high-quality seat. The seat and joysticks move together via the air suspension system, to absorb all vibrations.

Develon Mini-Excavators

TheDX27Z-7 2.8 tonne and DX55R-75.7 tonne Stage V compliant models are typical of the new Develon range of mini-excavators from 1 to 10 tonne. The zero tail swing design of the DX27Z-7 and the reduced radius design of the DX55R-7 models make them ideal for confined space work.

The DX27Z-7 is powered by the D17 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 18.4 kW (24.7 HP) of power at 2400RPM. The DX55R-7 is powered by the D18 Stage V compliant diesel engine providing 36.4 kW (48.8 HP) of power at 2200 RPM. As a result, these models offer the highest power and torque in their respective classes and cover a wide range of applications including heavy duty work.

New Compact Wheel Loaders

The DL85-7 is one of five compact wheel loaders from Develon, that also include the DL60, DL65, DL80 and DL80TL models, with operating weights from 3500 to 5000 kg. Just like their much heavier versions in the Develon range, these compact wheel loaders set the industry standard for productivity, flexibility, comfort, safety and reliability, with powerful Stage V engines, hydrostatic 4-wheel drive, 100% differential lock on both axles and versatile and powerful hydraulics.

For more on Develon, please visit the website: https://eu.develon-ce.com/en/