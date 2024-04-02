Liebherr’s L series fast-erecting cranes

Liebherr’s fundamental revision of the L series sees the crane size specified in metre tonnes with immediate effect. The new cranes are therefore now known as the 25 L and 33 L.

These new L cranes are being launched on the market with substantial changes to the structural steelwork, an improved hydraulic system and a new modular drive system. Another new feature is a standardised radio remote control for all new Liebherr bottom-slewing cranes. The standardised operating concept makes it easier to switch between the L and K series, which increases flexibility and reduces the amount of training required.

The L series fast-erecting cranes are the first machines of their type to feature the fifth generation of Liebherr’s own control hardware, Liebherr Control 5. This control system is already being used by a number of other Liebherr Group construction machines, including mobile excavators, dumpers, deep foundation equipment, mobile harbour cranes, and wheel loaders. The control system is designed to be particularly robust and durable to meet the demands of such a diverse range of uses. Strong vertical integration within the Liebherr Group ensures that spare parts are available long term.

Software wise, the cranes are fitted with the second generation of the Tower Crane OS (Tower Crane Operating System 2). This means that the cranes feature a new user interface, which top-slewing cranes from the EC-B series began using in 2021. The new control system is also an important step towards the cranes’ future viability as it opens the door to new assistance systems, and the software architecture itself is designed for future expansion. Software updates are also easy. Assistance systems that are possible with the new control system are designed to further increase safety and efficiency around operations and processes on site.

Sway Control

All L series models come equipped with the Sway Control assistance system for load sway damping. In line with the theme “Drive the load, not the drives”, the system detects movements in the direction of slewing and trolley travel that can cause loads to sway. The intelligent load sway damping system actively counteracts and corrects such movements.

This can be particularly helpful for inexperienced users or those who only occasionally operate a crane. Sway Control assists with the avoiding of critical safety situations and facilitates even more efficient and safe load handling. The L series offers a first look at further Liebherr assistance systems that will be easy to retrofit.

Compact dimensions

“The L series marks the start of a new development generation and sets the standard for future products,” says Clemens Maier, product manager at Liebherr-Werk Biberach GmbH. “Nothing has changed in terms of the cranes’ compact dimensions and powerful performance. The new Liebherr control system provides us with new, innovative crane operator assistance systems and is optimally designed for current and future requirements.”

The cranes offer the fine positioning mode Micromove, which enables careful and precise positioning of loads. This protects the prefabricated parts being positioned as well as the surrounding structure. In addition to this, the Speed2Lift function saves time when it comes to load handling, as it always automatically selects the maximum speed possible with each load.

As with the fast-erecting cranes of the previous L1 series, the jib lengths remain unchanged: 25 or 27 metres for the 25 L and 30 metres for the 33 L. The already familiar ballast and transport axle options are also available for the L series, allowing the machines to be used with flexibility. Intelligent assistance systems, quick assembly and easy handling coupled with a compact footprint make the cranes a great choice for construction firms and crane rental businesses as well as for timber frame companies.