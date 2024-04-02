Orica UK Put Four More Ultra-Tough Volvo FMX Trucks into Operation 

Mining services business Orica UK has continued a long-standing partnership with Volvo Trucks by adding four new Volvo FMX 460 6×4 rigids to its fleet. The new trucks are equipped with MEMU mixing tank bodies that are used to make explosives for the mining and quarry industries.

The business has been using the Volvo chassis for its specialist trucks for more than 20 years, largely due to the reliability of the engines, plus the comfort of the cab and the continued support from Volvo Trucks dealer network.

Ian Gregory, Specialist-Operations Support at Orica UK, says: “We first switched to Volvo in 2001 and have stuck with them since then. Today, all 15 trucks that we run in our UK operation are Volvos.

“In fact, our first Volvo chassis is still in service and just passed its MOT earlier this month at 23 years of age! We have never had a major issue which, considering we have the engine constantly running to power the PTO when we’re on-site, is pretty impressive.”

The latest ultra-durable Volvo FMX trucks have been supplied by Paul McNicholas, Customer Solutions Manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials, who has played an instrumental role in the project.

“Paul and the team at Thomas Hardie have given us great service from start to finish, they did everything in their power to get us the trucks as quickly as possible,” adds Gregory. “Two of the FMX chassis were sent direct to France for body builds, and two were refurbished in the UK. We’re very pleased with the final product.”

Each finished truck comes with full ADR certification and is powered by a Euro-6 compliant Step E diesel engine, producing 460 hp and a peak torque of 2,300 Nm. This is driven via a 12-speed automated I-Shift gearbox, which constantly evaluates information regarding speed, weight, road grade and torque demand to apply precision to every shift.

Orica UK has also opted for Volvo’s X-High chassis to unlock additional ground clearance, crucial for its off-road operations in quarries across the UK and Western Isles.

“We used to specify a manual transmission, as so much of the work is off-road but the guys are all very complimentary about the I-Shift gearboxes on the newer models,” says Gregory. “Making sure our drivers have a truck they are comfortable with and enjoy driving is very important to us.”

The sleeper cabs on the new FMX trucks come with improved storage possibilities, including a large compartment underneath the raised bed and upper rear storage with LED panels in the compartment dividers. The interior also features a dynamic 12-inch high-resolution instrument display with a user-friendly interface, plus a nine-inch side display providing infotainment and navigation. The specification is completed with an upgraded nine-tonne front axle and Alcoa Dura-Bright alloys. Each new truck is expected to clock in the region of 80,000km per year.

Orica UK is part of Orica Group, one of the world’s leading mining and infrastructure solutions providers. Dealing with the production and supply of explosives, blasting systems, mining chemicals and geotechnical monitoring as well as cutting-edge digital solutions.