Industry Training Services Unveils New Mobile Confined Spaces Training Unit 

Industry Training Services (ITS), the Dublin and Portadown-based leading provider of health and safety training solutions to the construction, civil engineering, utilities and manufacturing sectors, has unveiled a custom-made vehicle-mounted Confined Spaces Training Unit.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new unit at the company’s training facility in Cherry Orchard, Dublin, MD of ITS, Brendan Crealey, said: “We are delighted to put this fabulous new Confined Spaces Training Unit into service with our team of experienced safety trainers. We are the only accredited Confined Spaces safety trainer in Ireland with such a mobile unit. We can now bring the mobile unit anywhere on the island and conduct our certified Confined Spaces safety training at customer sites anywhere they are located.”

The Health & Safety Authority (HSA) defines a confined space as any place, including any vessel, tank, container, pit, chamber, cellar or any other similar space which, by virtue of its enclosed nature, creates conditions that give rise to a likelihood of an accident, harm or injury to any person working or spending time in the confined space.

In Ireland, the Safety, Health, and Welfare at Work (Confined Spaces) Regulations 2001 govern work in confined spaces. These regulations are similar in principle to the UK’s Confined Spaces Regulations 1997. The regulations in both jurisdictions define what constitutes a confined space and outline the duties of employers, employees and others including the need for risk assessments, safe systems of work, emergency procedures and the provision of certified training for all employees whose work involves any activity in confined spaces.

It is of crucial importance for employers and workers involved in confined space work to be aware of these regulations and to comply with them fully. Non-compliance can result in serious legal consequences and, more importantly, can jeopardise the safety of workers.

Crealey continued: “We have more than 15 years of experience in delivering Confined Spaces safety training at our Portadown training facility and we have built up an impressive line up of customers for this training from companies engaged in such varied activities as food manufacturing; pharma; animal feeds; agriculture; brewing; water and drainage works; flour milling; and port and harbour authorities. We are sure that with the addition of this state-of-the-art mobile training unit, enabling us to deliver this specialised training anywhere in Ireland, we will be able to extend the number of companies that can benefit from our specialised Confined Spaces safety training”.

The ITS Confined Spaces mobile unit is specially designed and mounted on a 7.5 tonne DAF truck. For more information see www.industrytrainingservices.com or email [email protected]