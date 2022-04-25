IAT Conference Hosted by NI Branch

The 2022 Institute of Asphalt Technology (IAT) Annual Conference will, for the first time, be hosted by the Northern Ireland Branch.

The Conference will give members the opportunity to look at what is happening within the Asphalt related sector across UK, Ireland and Europe.

This event was originally scheduled to take place in June 2020 and after numerous delays and restrictions due to Covid-19 it has now been confirmed that it will go ahead on 18th and 19th May 2022 at Titanic Belfast.

Papers will include an Airfield Case Study, tyre and surface interaction, industry developments in Europe, Formula 1 Case Study and preparation for CAVs.

A pre-conference golf tournament will be held on Wednesday 18th May. Non-golfers will have the option of a tour of the world’s largest Titanic visitor experience, exploring the Titanic story in a fresh and insightful way.

In the evening of 18th May, Brian Downes will be hosting the President’s Dinner, complete with pre-dinner drinks reception, presentation of awards and prizes (incl. golf), fantastic dinner and entertainment. The guest speaker for the dinner will be former world snooker champion Steve Davis OBE.

Full details of the event and booking can be found at www.iatconference.co.uk