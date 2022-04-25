Sisk and JCB driving change with Ireland’s first electric telehandler  

John Sisk & Son has become the first construction and engineering firm in Ireland to invest in an electric telehandler. The JCB 525-60E electric telehandler is 100 percent electric, zero emissions piece of plant machinery. This is a significant step in the Sisk sustainability journey, as they aim to achieve Carbon Neutrality by 2030.

With no diesel engine this new electric JCB telehandler offers near silent operations on site combined with health benefits of zero emissions and significantly reducing energy costs. It also has considerably lower operating costs compared to a conventional telehandler in terms of its maintenance requirements.

The JCB 525-60E electric telehandler model has two electric motors – one for driveline, the other for lifting operations – powered by a 96-volt lithium-ion battery. The hydraulic system is completely new and also features ‘smart regeneration’ with power recovered during boom lowering and retraction fed back into the battery.

JCB state this new innovative telehandler, charged by 24kWh battery, powers a full day on a single charge.

Ian O’Connor, Energy Manager, John Sisk & Son said: “We are very excited to receive this next generation JCB electric telehandler, the first of its kind in the country. By the end of Quarter 1 this year, Sisk will have invested almost €2m in our Plant renewal and expansion programme. Each investment includes a weighting to carbon output as part of our investment criteria. With the inception of our 2030 Sustainability Roadmap in 2021, Sisk has a clear vision aligned with United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals. This investment is a major milestone towards achieving our goal to be carbon neutral by 2030 while supporting clients and the wider community in achieving their own goals.”

Denis Murray MD ECI JCB comments: “It is fantastic to see Ireland’s leading provider of construction services embrace this pioneering technology as it continues its impressive sustainability journey. We are proud to support John Sisk & Son and to see our first electric Loadall in Ireland working on high profile projects in Dublin City Centre.”

Paul Mabey JCB Electric Technology Sales Manager: “JCB is the world market leader for telescopic handlers and the introduction of the JCB 525-60E Loadall means equipment electrification can now spread further into the general construction and industrial sectors. Designed to deliver the same performance as the conventional diesel-powered machine, the 525-60E enables zero-emissions operation when working inside buildings, in underground construction and maintenance work or in urban areas with stringent emissions regulations and low emissions zones. It is proving extremely popular with those organisations striving to be at the forefront of reducing the carbon footprint of the industry.