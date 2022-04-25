New App to Guide You Around Balmoral Show

An App has been created to help visitors find their way around this year’s Balmoral Show which takes place in May.

The handy pocket size app has been designed to help guide you on your visit around the various trade stands and key attractions. To stop you missing out on the action, it also features the Show timetable of events across the action packed four days.

Users will also be able to live stream action from the Main Arena and Sheep Shearing Fold as well as highlights from the Cattle Rings and Horse Rings.

The app is now available for download on Apple Store and Google Play. Simply search for “Balmoral Show” and download!

The Show in partnership with Ulster Bank runs at Balmoral Park from Wednesday 11th May to Saturday 14th May 2022. All tickets must be purchased online or through the App. Early Bird tickets will be available until Tuesday 10th May. To purchase tickets to the Show, visit www.balmoralshow.co.uk