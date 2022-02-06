High Speed, High Performance with Terex Ecotec’s New TBG 530T High Speed Shredder

With an eye on innovation, leading environmental equipment specialist, Terex Ecotec, continue to expand their world class range of mobile equipment with the launch of the eagerly awaited TBG 530T. A robust track mounted high speed shredder, the TBG 530T is ideal for medium scale producers requiring an accurate and consistent end product.

Says Tony Devlin, Business Line Director for Terex Ecotec: “The TBG 530T enhances our high speed shredder offering and allows our product range to further meet operators’ needs. Inspired by the successful TBG 630, the TBG 530T has been purposefully engineered to maintain the same key features in a smaller package. Easy to operate with excellent serviceability we are proud to have it in our portfolio and look forward to it dominating the market.”

The TBG 530T has been rigorously tested and proven in the field processing a range of different applications in the UK & Ireland. Comments Edgar Watt, Engineering Manager for Terex Ecotec: “We are thoroughly impressed by the consistent performance and throughput of the TBG 530T, a 493HP swinging hammer high speed shredder. Extremely versatile, it excels in many applications and is particularly suited to waste wood processing and green waste shredding. Having worked closely with our dealers and customers we believe we have developed a machine that is right for the market, giving the end users exactly what they require.”

Intelligent Shredding

Powered by a 493HP Scania DC13 engine, the TBG 530T has been expertly designed to give operators unrivalled performance, ease of maintenance and superb fuel efficiency. With a rapid set up time the TBG 530T is ready to work in a matter of minutes with no tooling required. The open fronted feeder enables the TBG 530T to be fed quickly and easily from the rear. The intelligently controlled feed system, comprising of heavy duty drag chains and aggressive feedwheel with unique lift/downward assist, ensure optimum material flow resulting in class leading performance.

Robust Rotor

At the heart of the machine is the 1,100mm diameter x 1,490mm wide swinging hammer rotor. This robust, direct drive rotor rotates at 1000RPM and incorporates 30 up-swinging hammers. A wide selection of hammer designs and interchangeable screens are available allowing the machine to be configured to suit the ever-changing product requirements. The TBG 530T also benefits from the added protection of a screen kickback system. Should an unshreddable object enter the shredding chamber the screen will release allowing the material to quickly pass through, reducing the risk of accidental damage.

Processed material is removed from the machine via a modular product conveyor with an impressive discharge height of 4.6m. This conveyor also lowers to ground level for inspection and maintenance. An optional overband magnet with hydraulic height adjustment can be fitted to remove ferrous metal from the product.

Unrivalled Service Access

Whether performing daily checks or carrying out maintenance, the TBG 530T offers unrivalled service access to all key areas of the machine. The electric/hydraulic raise/lower of the screen and interlocked chamber access door allow the rotor and anvil to be inspected with ease. Designed with the operator in mind, the TBG 530T offers the perfect blend of performance, efficiency and serviceability.

Telematics

The TBG 530T is fitted as standard with the industry leading T-Link telematics solution designed to improve productivity, efficiency and profitability for the customer. T-Link is a remote monitoring, fleet management system that combines the machines’ inbuilt CANbus control system with satellite positioning and telematics software.

Available online anywhere and at any-time, T-Link provides instant access to key data including comprehensive information on GPS location, start and stop times, fuel consumption, operating hours, maintenance status and much more. Analysing this data can improve machine operation, increase uptime and allow in-depth reporting and fleet management.

Manufacturing & Distribution

Manufacturing of this latest high speed shredder will take place at Terex Campsie, a dedicated state of the art facility which will support the ongoing growth and development of Terex Ecotec’s ever-expanding product portfolio. The TBG 530T is available to purchase now via Terex Ecotec’s world class dealer distribution network that provides the sales and aftermarket service demanded for in the market.

Sales Director for Terex Ecotec, Pawel Kononczuk commented, “The reaction received to the TBG 530T from our dealer network has been fantastic, with numerous orders already secured. Having had the opportunity to see first-hand the machines’ capabilities they fully appreciate the benefits it will bring to businesses.”

The addition of the TBG 530T will further enhance an already significant portfolio of products offered by Terex Ecotec and demonstrates their continued passion and commitment for new product development and innovation, positioning them at the forefront of the recycling market.

Watch the TBG 530T in action here: https://transfer.terex.com/link/RcQpobnDfUjsyizP2zYgUS