Irish Waste Management Conference 2024

The annual Irish Waste Management Conference, now in its 21st year, is taking place on Thursday the 14th of March in the Aviva Stadium Conference Centre in Dublin, with 25 exhibitors in attendance.

The event is run in partnership with the Irish Waste Management Association (IWMA) and the Chartered Institution of Wastes Management (CIWM). More than 300 delegates from the private and public sector as well as policy makers, decision makers and stakeholders will be in attendance both for the live and on line event.

The theme for this year’s conference is Implementing the Circular Economy – Are We on Track? There is tremendous sponsorship support for the event this year with A&L Goodbody, Repak, Panda Recycling, Greyhound Recycling, MyWaste.ie and Dublin Waste to Energy back on board again. Furthermore, there is not one but two new Gold Sponsors for this year’s event.

As well as The AMCS Group taking a gold sponsorship package Re – turn are also supporting the conference this year. Re – turn are the new Deposit Return System (DRS) operators.

There is an exceptional line up of national and international Keynote Speakers who will be addressing this year’s event including Dan Cooke, President, CIWM; Tom Burke, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director, Coca Cola Ireland; Warren Phelan, Programme Manager, Circular Economy Programme, EPA; Tom Gaynor, Head of Operations, Recycling & Recovery, Repak; and Dr Geraldine Brennan, Head of Circular Economy at Irish Manufacturing Research (IMR) and Lead of CIRCULÉIRE.

Contentious and burning issues to be discussed at this year’s conference include: Economic assessment: Re-municipalisation of household waste management in Ireland; Separate Collection of Food Waste Findings; Monitoring and Implementing the Change to a Circular Economy; Coca-Cola’s Journey to a World without Waste on the island of Ireland; How AI can Transform the Resources and Recycling Industry; and Legal updates on all that has happened in the waste area, both Irish and European, over the last year.