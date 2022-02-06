Two New Staff Appointments for Merlo UK

Merlo UK have made two new appointments to the UK team. Gavin Smith joins as Merlo UK’s new Regional Sales Manager for Scotland, North East England and Northern Ireland whilst James Knight steps into the role of Marketing Coordinator.

Gavin Smith joins Merlo following a nearly two decades working in the agricultural machinery retail sector in Scotland. Based near Glasgow, Gavin is well placed to support the Merlo dealer network across his territory which extends to Scotland, North East England and Northern Ireland.

“It’s great to be joining Merlo at such an exciting point in the company’s growth and development across the UK,” comments Gavin. “I have sold the Merlo brand at dealer level for many years and as such I know the product is excellent. The innovative features and outstanding performance that the Merlo range can offer will appeal greatly to customers far & wide.”

James Knight is a recent Masters Graduate of Multimedia Journalism at The University of the West of England with a strong background in social media content creation and copy writing.

“I have been absolutely blown away by how welcoming, transparent and open to new ideas Merlo UK have been,” states James. “I am excited to be part of the Merlo family and look forward to working with the team on marketing projects going forward.”

“The appointment of these two industry professionals is a further sign of the Merlo commitment to the UK market,” says Shaun Groom, General Manager of Merlo UK.

“At Merlo we have a clear focus on delivering the very best in innovative product, aftersales support and customer experience. As a family owned business we are not only investing in people, but UK based facilities too. These considerable investments are being made to ensure we can support the Merlo dealer network and customers across the UK to the highest level.”