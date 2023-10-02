Countdown to Evoquip Ireland Demo Event

EvoQuip, a leading manufacturer of compact crushing and screening equipment, is just a day away from its upcoming Open Day event on October 4, 2023near Dublin, Ireland. The event will provide an excellent opportunity for industry professionals, customers and dealers to explore and experience the latest advancements in EvoQuip’s product range.

The EvoQuip Open Day will take place at a quarry in close proximity to Dublin. Attendees will have the chance to witness live demonstrations of EvoQuip’s cutting-edge compact crushing and screening equipment, which is renowned for its versatility, efficiency, and durability. The event will showcase a wide range of machinery, including the recently launched shredder – the EvoQuip Caiman 150.

“We are thrilled to invite professionals from the industry to our EvoQuip Open Day,” said Barry O’Hare, Business Line Director for EvoQuip. “This event is a testament to our commitment to innovation and providing our customers with reliable and efficient equipment. We look forward to showcasing the latest advancements in compact crushing and screening technology and engaging in insightful discussions with attendees.”

The EvoQuip Open Day will also offer an opportunity for attendees to interact with a knowledgeable team of experts, who will be available to answer questions, provide technical advice, and discuss tailored solutions to specific project requirements. Visitors can gain firsthand insights into the capabilities and benefits of EvoQuip machinery, helping them make informed decisions for their businesses.

In addition to the live demonstrations and product showcases, the Open Day event will feature networking opportunities, where attendees can connect with industry peers, exchange ideas, and forge valuable business relationships. Light refreshments will be provided throughout the day.