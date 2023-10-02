Accolades Roll in For Kilwaughter Minerals

Renowned quarry and minerals processor Kilwaughter Minerals has once again had its excellence and industry-leading position acknowledged having made the shortlist for no less than six prestigious national awards in quick succession.

Kilwaughter brand K Systems has been named a finalist in four different categories at this year’s high-profile Insulated Render and Cladding Association (INCA) Awards – recognised as the highlight of the UK external wall insulation (EWI) industry calendar.

The INCA Awards celebrate technical excellence, high quality, and innovation in the UK construction sector and acknowledge best-practice and the commitment by companies to high standards in industry.

Speaking of his delight at the coveted recognition by INCA, CEO of Kilwaughter Minerals, Gary Wilmot, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once more find ourselves included in the INCA Awards shortlist and named as a finalist in not just one but four highly competitive categories for a total of five individual projects.

“As a leading EWI system installer in both the UK and Ireland, we take pride in the extensive scope and excellence of our solutions, as well as our dedication to delivering top-tier outcomes for our customers.

“The annual INCA Awards highlight the pinnacle of our industry so it is truly fantastic to have our leading-position and commitment to construction acknowledged and commended on a national scale, and we look forward to the celebratory event in November.”

The shortlisting by INCA follows hot on the heels of two other nationwide honours for Kilwaughter Minerals by Deloitte Ireland and the Builders Merchants Federation.

The Larne-based construction leader was named by Deloitte as one of Ireland’s Best Managed Companies for the second year running as part of a prestigious awards programme aimed at promoting and recognising excellence in locally owned and managed businesses in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Whilst the company also appeared on the honours list at the recent Builders Merchants Federation Awards, with Marketing Manager Elaine Gilligan named a UK finalist in the Excellence in Marketing category.

Gary continued: “To have our efforts recognised in industry is one thing, but to be highlighted as a best-performing business on the entire island of Ireland and have members of our team named as one of the best in the UK in their relevant fields, is truly a proud moment.

“These accolades serve as both a reminder of how far we have come as a business and as a catalyst for future success, and we can’t wait to see what we achieve next.”

For the 42nd INCA Awards, Kilwaughter Minerals brand K Systems is shortlisted in the High-Rise Refurbishment with Tradition Finish, Mid-Rise Refurbishment with Render Finish, Low-Rise Refurbishment with Render or Traditional Finish, and Architectural Design categories.

Winners of the Insulated Render and Cladding Association Awards will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Nottingham, hosted by renowned comedian, actor, and writer Marcus Brigstocke, on 9th November 2023.