CASE to show wheel loader and crawler excavator additions at Hillhead 2024

Visitors to this year’s Hillhead quarry exhibition (June 25-27) are invited to call into the CASE Construction Equipment stand throughout the three-day show. CASE will have a wide spread of equipment on display, both static on the stand and working in the exhibition’s waste and recycling area, the secondary rock handling area and in Crusher Alley, where blasted rock will be processed.

While CASE will display a wide range of excavators, from mini and midi compact models, through to larger heavy crawler machines. Much of the focus for the show will be on the new CX210E-S tracked excavator.

This ‘Essential’ excavator retains all of the power and performance of the standard CX210E, yet boasts an increasingly competitive price point and a simplified list of options. Built with heavy-duty components throughout, the machine delivers all of the performance, operator comfort and productivity that customers expect.

Customers looking for a premium wheel loader will be drawn to the new 651G ‘Evolution’. Built to sit between the proven 621G and the 721G, the 651G boasts increased loading performance, thanks to reinforced front and rear chassis sections, plus heavy duty axles as standard with a choice of locking differentials. The machine delivers class-leading productivity and economy.

Other wheel loaders will be on display, from the largest models to the latest compact loaders. Visitors to the stand will be able to see glimpse of the future of compact equipment too, with the first CASE full electric compact shovel on display. The battery-powered 12EV will join the company’s electric mini excavators in a growing zero emission CASE line-up.

Keen operators will also be able to try their hand at the controls of CASE’s compact machinery, in an exciting, fun operator challenge that will take place on the stand throughout the event.

Equipment lines will be backed up by the full range of CASE parts and service solutions, along with CNH Capital financing services, plus undercarriage products from partner Sampierana. Product and market specialists will be on the stand throughout the show, for discussions with customers.

“Hillhead provides a unique opportunity for our customers and the media to see our machinery in action and to take a closer look in detail on the stand,” said Olivier Buschino, Business Director for the UK and Republic of Ireland. “We look forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to the stand and having the opportunity to show the very latest technical innovation and engineering excellence on show from CASE Construction Equipment.”