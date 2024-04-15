Wirtgen Group Unveils Groundbreaking Solutions for Construction Industry

Smarter. Safer. More Sustainable. This is the theme of the Wirtgen Group’s appearance at Hillhead 2024. Amongst other things, the focus from 25 to 27 June will be on a number of premières for the British market, including the world’s first burner that can be fuelled exclusively with green hydrogen. On top of this, trade visitors at the show will be able to take a closer look and discover more about the digital solutions from the Wirtgen Group.

On the road to making the future of road construction more sustainable, the greatest leverage potential lies in the field of asphalt production. With the world’s first burner that can be fuelled exclusively with green hydrogen, Benninghoven presents a groundbreaking solution for the future that is already on the market today.

Alongside the latest generation of burners for use with alternative fuels, the special presentation at the stand will also be showcasing further technologies for sustainable asphalt production.

The new mobile impact crusher MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEO/NEOe is making its premiere appearance in the UK at Hillhead 2024.The NEO line is the new efficient, compact class from Kleemann.

Thanks to its compact dimensions and a low transport weight, the MR 100(i) NEO/NEOe can be used flexibly, quickly and in a very wide variety of applications. Operation in tight spaces on work sites or in frequently changing places of work is easily possible. Operation ranges from different recycling applications, such as the processing of concrete, rubble and asphalt, to the processing of soft to medium-hard natural stone. All-electric operation is possible with the MOBIREX MR 100(i) NEOe variant.

Also celebrating their premières at Hillhead are two Vögele road pavers that, in view of their intended project scenarios, simply couldn’t be more different. On the one hand, the MINI 500 compact paver, a machine that, with a minimum paving width of only 0.25 m, is predestined for working in the tightest spaces on particularly small construction sites.

On the other hand, we have the new, Dash 5 generation, SUPER 1900-5(i) Highway Class paver, which, with paving widths of up to 11.5 m, is deployed primarily on motorways or other large-scale infrastructure projects.

Digitalisation as a driver of safety and sustainability

Alongside machine efficiency and alternative applications and methods, digitalisation and connected system solutions are important drivers for more sustainability in the road construction process chain.

“Digital assistance systems, telematics solutions and the automation of processes will contribute to an increase in the efficiency and cost-effectiveness throughout the road construction process chain and simultaneously further reduce CO2 emissions”, explains Paul Holmes, Managing Director of the British Wirtgen Group subsidiary Wirtgen Ltd.

“The Wirtgen Group has a roadmap for this and will play a decisive role in the advancement of the digital transformation as a driver of innovation in the road construction industry.”