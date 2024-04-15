McHale Plant Sales Appoints Company Manager UK

Metso distributor, McHale Plant Sales has taken a further step in building its UK management team with the appointment of James Cliffe to head its operations in Tamworth and Edinburgh.

Hugely qualified in the field of aggregates production, quarrying and concrete products manufacturing, Cliffe joins McHale Plant Sales in the role of Company Manager UK.

Before joining McHale, he held managerial appointments within CRH and its Roadstone subsidiary, including that of National Mobile Crushing Division manager and Huntstown Quarry Location Manager – one of the two largest and busiest quarries in the Roadstone network which, combined, delivered a total extraction volume of 500,000 tonnes of material per month.

Resident in Dublin, Cliffe is a native of Dungarvan in Co. Waterford. A MSc, BSc and BEng graduate of Cork and Waterford Institutes of Technology and the University of Derby. His qualifications include a Masters in Construction Project Management, an Honours in Construction Management & Engineering, and a Batchelors Degree in Civil Engineering.

In addition to CRH and Roadstone management development programmes, he has completed industry-specific studies in Asphalt and Paving, Concrete, Quarry Management, and Minerals Extractives.

Within McHale Plant Sales UK, his priorities will include sales and management of the UK sales team, the on-going task of team building, facilities and services development at Tamworth and Edinburgh, and the maintenance of close communications with Metso users, key accounts, and UK crushing sector operators generally.