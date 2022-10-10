Workplace Transport Inspection Campaign Targets Waste Premises

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) will be carrying out a workplace transport inspection campaign at waste premises across Northern Ireland.

The inspection campaign will run throughout Autumn 2022. HSENI Inspectors will be conducting focused inspections to assess the management of workplace transport risks.

The inspection campaign will target three key areas required to manage workplace transport effectively:

Safe Site

Is there a traffic management plan in place?

Are pedestrians and vehicles adequately segregated?

Are measures in place to ensure persons hand sorting waste are physically segregated from vehicles?

Are appropriate one-way systems in use?

Safe Vehicle

Are measures in place to ensure vehicle all-round visibility?

Are procedures in place to carry out pre-use checks and to report defects?

Have statutory examinations been completed for vehicles used for lifting?

Are vehicles provided with horns, lights, reflectors, reversing alarms where necessary?

Safe Driver

Do drivers hold adequate licenses / training certificates for the vehicles they are authorised to drive?

Is there a program of driver refresher training in place?

Are there measures in place to prevent drivers falling from heights during sheeting / loading activities?

Speaking on the upcoming campaign, Brian Pryce, HSENI Principal Inspector commented: “Unfortunately workplace transport continues to be an area responsible for fatalities and major injuries in workplaces. Beginning in October our Inspectors will be visiting private waste sector premises throughout Northern Ireland to ensure effective controls are in place to manage the risks associated with workplace transport.”

HSENI Inspectors will be providing information and advice during the inspection campaign. Where significant risks are found Inspectors may take enforcement action in order to achieve compliance with health and safety legislation to ensure that the risks are properly managed.

Practical guidance on how you may manage work-related transport risks on site can be found in HSG136- ‘A guide to workplace transport safety’. This is available at: Workplace transport safety HSG136 (www.hse.gov.uk)