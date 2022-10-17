Komatsu Rolls-Out All-Electric Wheel Loader Prototype

Though still a prototype, Komatsu’s decision to target bauma 2022 as launch pad for their first fully electric wheel loader provides a pointer to what buyers might expect as technology advances and electric vehicle use becomes more prevalent.

A collaboration between Komatsu and Moog Inc – world-renowned designers, manufacturers and integrators of precision control components and systems – the stylishly sleek unit complete with its ‘electric’ branding provides a glimpse of what is to come from the Japanese manufacturer.

Ready for testing, its intelligent electric system includes an electric traction motor, lift, tilt and steering electric cylinders, power electronics, system control computer, battery, and battery management system.

Reflecting the strengths of Komatsu and Moog, its integrated control system connects and coordinates actions across the machine, while the all-electric actuators and motors provide force to the machine’s traction and loading system.

Certain to satisfy the expectations of customers focused on sustainability and keen to embrace the ‘zero emissions’ culture, and those for whom a machine designed to operate in an emissions-free environment – examples being those operating in the sanitary world of food, drinks, ingredients and health-care – the new unit is expected by Komatsu distributor in Ireland, Michael McHale, chairman of McHale Plant Sales to be “a boon to sector-leading producers who have set themselves CO2 emission reduction targets of 50% by 2030 and carbon neutrality goals by the end of 2050.”